Oregon Fans Will Love What Dante Moore Said About Receiver Jeremiah McClellan

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and quarterback Dan Lanning are leading their team through spring practices, and neither of them held back when asked about Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan and the rising redshirt sophomore's growth after a breakout season in 2025.

What Dante Moore Said About Jeremiah McClellan

Moore spoke to the media after Tuesday's practice, and he spoke to the maturity and talent of McClellan.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) catches a touchdown pass during the second half against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back John Nestor (17) at Autzen Stadium | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"He's someone still that texts my phone and calls me to get extra work in every spring break. He's always calling me like,'Hey, what we doing?' And it's like, 'You're right, you're coming with me to come train.' So this past spring break, we were in LA together, but we were training. And he's someone that makes insane catches," Moore said about McClellan.

"Of course, it translates to the game, but overall, I mean, like, even today, like, he had two multiple catches, I was just like, 'Wow. Like, how do you even do that?' But it's kind of just he's been putting the work in, and when he puts the work in, it shows. I don't know if you guys seen the famous video, but he's in the airport waiting for his flight. He's catching balls, like not many people do that. So when the ball's in the air, he's gonna get it, for sure, but I'm excited for him this year, he's a vet. He's been through a lot of experience, and he's a great communicator, being a leader and a great dude," Moore continued.

The highlight catches have already shown up on tape, and McClellan's time in the program should only strengthen his connection with Moore.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Dan Lanning Said About Jeremiah McClellan

Lanning spoke about McClellan's offseason work in particular.

“I always expect more from J-Mac. I mean, he had an unbelievable jump last year, and I think he's a guy that's become really self-aware. For you watch him out there on the field today, and compared to when he first got here, it’s not the same guy," said Lanning.

“He has some of the same traits, but he's been so much stronger with the ball his intellect and where to run routes, how to run him what to do. It's really leveled up and he's physical at the point of attack. He catches the ball strong the quarterbacks trust him, I think that's a big piece but I expect J-Mac to take a huge jump again this year," the Oregon coach continued.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With a number of experienced athletes returning to the Ducks roster with hopes of improving their respective NFL Draft chances, McClellan is part of a group of younger players looking to take another step forward as well.

Jeremiah McClellan Player Profile

McClellan finished the year with 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns while making multiple acrobatic catches. He stepped up after injuries to Ducks pass catchers like tight end Kenyon Sadiq and wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. limited the options available to Dante Moore.

McClellan started his career at Oregon with a redshirt year in his true freshman season, and before that he was committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes before flipping to the Ducks as a high school recruit.

Now, with both Dante Moore and Dakorien Moore returning, as well as star wide receiver Evan Stewart, McClellan has a prime opportunity in what's expected to be an explosive offense. McClellan