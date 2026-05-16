Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Sees Dramatic Change In Jeremiah McClellan

Oregon Ducks fans were disappointed to see receiver Jeremiah McClellan sidelined for the spring football game at Autzen Stadium.

McClellan was held out for precautionary reasons but coach Dan Lanning's comments on the rising redshirt sophomore give clear indication that his fiery momentum from 2025 has not slowed.

Oregon Ducks receiver Jeremiah McClellan | Oregon Ducks on SI Will Seibert

Inside the football program, expectations for McClellan are only getting higher.

What Dan Lanning Said About Jeremiah McClellan

McClellan made headlines this spring when he stated he'd rather die than drop the football. He clearly has a high level of accountability and obsession with the game... two things that bode well for quarterback Dante Moore as he looks for his next go-to target in 2026.

Lanning made it clear that McClellan’s growth has been dramatic since he first arrived in Eugene as a four-star recruit after flipping his commitment to Oregon from the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I always expect more from J-Mac. I mean, he had an unbelievable jump last year, and I think he's a guy that's become really self-aware. For you to watch him out there on the field today, and compared to when he first got here, it’s not the same guy.”

“He has some of the same traits, but he's been so much stronger with the ball, his intellect, and where to run routes, how to run him, what to do. It's really leveled up, and he's physical at the point of attack. He catches the ball strong the quarterbacks trust him, I think that's a big piece, but I expect J-Mac to take a huge jump again this year.”

What stands out from Lanning's comments is how the quarterbacks trust McClellan. That says more than simple praise about talent. It points to maturity, route detail, physicality and connection. Moore and McClellan will regularly get together for extra offseason work, sometimes working out in Dallas, Los Angeles and Miami.

Excitement is high after a breakout 2025 season, when the McClellan played in all 15 games, made nine starts, started each of the final eight games and finished third on the team with 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns.

Oregon running back Jay Harris, left, wide receivers Jeremiah McClellan and Gary Bryant Jr. work out as the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McClellan already proved he could produce last season, recording at least one reception in 14 of 15 games and multiple catches in all but three. Now, Lanning is signaling that Oregon believes there is another level coming.

Lanning isn't the only one who thinks that.

Bold Prediction For Jeremiah McClellan

Former Oregon receiver Malik Benson, who led the Ducks in receiving last season, spoke with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus in an exclusive interview. Benson was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2026 NFL Draft and has a unique perspective on Oregon's receiver room.

"This is a bold prediction.. I really think it's going to be a three-headed monster. I feel like all three of them (Stewart, Moore, McClellan) are going to have 800+ yards."



-Malik Benson on Oregon's WRs 🏈#GoDucks https://t.co/dON3G1bFAM pic.twitter.com/eFciGtSDMH — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) May 7, 2026

Benson sees the Ducks developing multiple elite weapons at the same time ... a rare three-headed monster.

"This is a bold prediction, but I don't think it's just going to be just a one-headed monster. I really think it's going to be like a three-headed monster. I feel like all three of them guys (Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore, McClellan) are going to have 800 plus yards,” Benson continued.

Benson also added that McClellan might just have the best hands in college football.

Oregon Ducks Jeremiah McClellan Dan Lanning Dante Moore evan stewart iverson hooks gatlin bair dakorien moore nil injury | oregon ducks on si darby winter

McClellan’s next step will also come with a new look. The Oregon receiver switched from No. 11 to No. 3 for the 2026 season, giving him a fresh number as he looks to build on his breakout year. It is a small detail, but it fits the larger theme surrounding McClellan entering the season: a rising young receiver who already looks different than the player who first arrived in Eugene and is now being talked about like someone ready for an even bigger role.

McClellan is one of the seven Ducks who will travel to Tokyo, Japan in June for a historical NIL moment - the Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase presented by Flight Club. With a focus on 7-on-7, the players will conduct a live exhibition to demonstrate fundamental skills, core concepts and techniques. Lanning will lead a coaches clinic covering basic route combinations, offensive concepts, and broader tactical strategies.

It'll be another opportunity for the connection and trust to grow within teammates.

That makes McClellan one of the Ducks’ more important breakout candidates for this fall. His spring game absence kept him from showing fans the progress in real time, but Lanning’s comments offered a clear glimpse of how Oregon views him: a trusted receiver expected to take another major jump.

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