Oregon Ducks Receive Surprise Ranking in Latest Preseason Prediction

The Oregon Ducks may be in the summer offseason, but that doesn't mean the headlines stop swirling about their upcoming 2026 season.

Experiencing a significant amount of change after the programs' 56-22 loss in the Peach Bowl including Drew Mehringer and Chris Hampton ascending to the offensive and defensive coordinator jobs, the return of several key veteran athletes to the team, and the addition of a few transfer portal and high school heavy hitters, it's no wonder media members want to pinpoint how Oregon will perform before they return to Autzen Stadium in September.

Fighting Ducks wide receiver Messiah Hampton, right, makes a catch under cover from Fighting Ducks defensive back Arlo Henderson during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks' Latest Preseason Ranking

In the latest FOX Sports 2026 College Football Rankings from National College Football Analyst RJ Young, Oregon sank further than most other popular publication preseason rankings with a No. 4 spot. However, the Ducks aren't alone when it comes to Big Ten Conference teams in the popular publication's top five list:

No.1: Indiana Hoosiers

No. 2: Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 3: Georgia Bulldogs

No. 4: Oregon Ducks

No. 5: Texas Longhorns

Oregon’s Hudson Lewis, and Dakorien Moore celebrate a fourth-quarter touchdown for Combat Ducks during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks' Ranking Focuses on Coach Turnover

In the ranking, Young cited Oregon's turnover, especially with their coordinators, as a hurdle that might hinder Oregon. It's the first time Lanning has replaced both play callers on either side of the ball in one offseason.

With the departure of Kentucky coach Will Stein and California Golden Bears coach Tosh Lupoi, both of those former Ducks mentored their successors. Mehringer and Hampton even called plays on the sidelines frequently during the Ducks' previous playoff run, which calls back to Lanning setting up internal pathways in the Oregon program to keep coaches familiar with the playbook, with the chance of moving up the coaching chain.

"Grateful that we have some continuity. We have some staff continuity. We have a lot of guys that understand what we're looking for and what we're trying to accomplish. But more importantly, grateful for the experience and the opportunity to be here," Lanning said in April about coaching transitions.

Combat Ducks quarterback Mark Wiepert throws a pass during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Positives with the Oregon Ducks

Young also brought in the elements of positivity in Oregon's squad, which is anchored by returning veteran talent and athleticism. Young pointed to returning starting quarterback Dante Moore and wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart.

Stewart himself, who wore a "no contact" green jersey during Oregon's spring game, looked to be enjoying himself on the turf after being sidelined for a season due to injury. Coach Dan Lanning even stated post-spring game that Stewart would be ready for contact when Boise State visits Eugene for the Ducks' opening game.

Plus, there are several returners on the defense that made a massive impact in 2025-2026, including defensive lineman A'mauri Washington, defensive lineman Bear Alexander, linebacker Teitum Tuioti, and linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei. Over 60 percent of the Ducks' defense is returning talent.

The talent is present, but will they rise to the challenge of a packed schedule with several tricky road games?

"If Oregon can sustain its usual level of physicality on the line of scrimmage, there’s no reason the Ducks can’t be in position to play for their first national title in 2026. The challenge is that the path won’t be forgiving. Oregon travels to USC, Ohio State and Michigan, in addition to budding Boise State, refreshed Oklahoma State and reformed UCLA," Young wrote for FOX Sports.

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