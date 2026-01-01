Dan Lanning Calls for College Football Playoff Change Even After Oregon’s Big Win
Even after a big win in the College Football Playoff, Oregon coach Dan Lanning has the bigger picture in mind.
Following No. 5 Oregon’s 23–0 win over No. 4 Texas Tech in the CFP semifinals at the Orange Bowl, Lanning was asked about the Ducks not having a first-round bye in the 2025 tournament after they did last year but lost right away to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
Texas Tech’s loss continued the trend of CFP teams to earn a first-round bye falling in the quarterfinals. Last year, No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Boise State and No. 4 Arizona State all fell in their first CFP games. This year, No. 2 Ohio State lost to No. 10 Miami on Wednesday night, and No. 4 Texas Tech lost to Lanning’s club at the Orange Bowl.
“I guess it works, right?” Lanning said on not having a bye. “I’ve been a proponent for games happening much quicker for a long time; I think that’s best for college football. ... The Orange Bowl, first off, was unbelievable. ... It’s been a great experience. But it’s not the same experience when you’re talking about playoffs. Our guys didn’t leave the hotel. They had a mindset that we can celebrate when this thing’s all over with.”
While Oregon shook off the rust with a 51–34 victory over James Madison in the opening round of the CFP, Texas Tech went nearly a month between games. The Red Raiders last played in the Big 12 championship—a 34–7 victory over BYU on Dec. 6.
But the time between games isn’t the only issue Lanning would like to change about the CFP. Leading up to the Orange Bowl, he also said that he wants the season to end with the national championship Jan. 1 before the Jan. 2 transfer portal opens. And he thought the Red Raiders deserved to host a playoff game at Jones AT&T Stadium instead of packing their bags to play the Orange Bowl in Miami.
“We’re trying to serve two different purposes here,” Lanning said Thursday. “This is a playoff. A playoff, in my opinion, should have been played in Lubbock, Texas; I’ve said that before. That’s not because we wanted to play in Lubbock; I certainly didn’t. I’m glad we played here in Miami.
“... But last year, similar situation for us. I thought we should have played that game [the Rose Bowl against Ohio State] in Eugene. The amount of time between games—obviously, it’s tough for teams.”