Oregon Fans Will Love Four-Star Recruit Josiah Molden's Prediction

The Oregon Ducks have played 108 seasons and captured 14 conference titles, including one from the Big Ten, yet the proud program enters another season without an elusive national championship title.

Coach Dan Lanning and his staff continue to build out a roster that can compete for the richest prize in college football, and Oregon's 2027 recruiting class has one prized recruit envisioning a national crown, finishing what his famed father never got the chance to do during his Eugene run.

Four-Star Josiah Molden Convinced About Oregon Future

Oregon’s Brandon Finney Jr., left, and Na'eem Offord dance to shout during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Four-star cornerback Josiah Molden represents one of the prized members of this growing 2027 crew, one that just recently added five-star Hayden Stepp and four-star athlete Tae Walden to kick off July

Molden emerged as a prized backyard pickup for Lanning and his staff, as he stars for West Linn High School and is the state's top-ranked prospect for On3/Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports.

Molden told On3's Adam Gorney about his excitement for Oregon's future:

"Very confident we can get a natty. Do something that my dad (Alex Molden) couldn’t," Molden told Gorney.

Looking Back at Alex Molden's Oregon Career

Jan 1, 1996; Dallas, TX, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Tasi Malepeai consoles teammate Alex Molden as the final second tick off the clock in the Cotton Bowl in 1996 as a losing outcome is assured; Mandatory credit: Andy Nelson-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imang Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The elder Molden played from 1992 to 1995 for the Ducks. He's best known for delivering a trio of three-interception seasons in Eugene.

Alex Molden also played for some underachieving Duck teams once led by former head coach Rich Brooks. The 1992 team went 6-6 but lost in the Independence Bowl. Oregon's 1993 squad then missed a bowl bid by finishing 5-6.

But Alex Molden's last two Duck teams soared to consecutive 9-win seasons, including landing in the Rose Bowl during the 1994 campaign. That team became the last one Brooks coached before accepting the head coaching position for the St. Louis Rams.

The father of the prized 2027 recruit played one season under Brooks' replacement Mike Bellotti, ending in a 9-3 campaign and Cotton Bowl loss.

Now Josiah Molden will play for a Ducks team that brings more immense expectations than what his dad dealt with. Prior to Alex Molden's arrival, Oregon never secured a 10-win campaign. The Ducks have since compiled 16 double-digit winning seasons that started in 2000.

How Josiah Molden Fits Oregon's Future

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5), head coach Dan Lanning and defensive back Brandon Finney (4) throw oranges following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again Oregon catches national attention with its flashy uniforms, NFL pipeline and stacked recruiting classes. But the Ducks yearly hear about their failures to win the national title.

Oregon is 0-2 in National Championship games in program history. Lanning himself has endured trouble getting the Ducks past the hump too, with his last two teams falling between the round of eight or four in the College Football Playoffs.

Molden's arrival presents renewed energy for a program aiming to finally add a national title crown in their massive football facility. He plays the type of sticky coverage that made his father revered by Ducks fans, plus also mirrors his famed NFL brother Elijah Molden, who starred at Washington.

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