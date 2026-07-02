Oregon Ducks Eye Recruiting Another Surge After Official Visits

The Oregon Ducks continued their recruiting momentum this week by landing two major commitments in four-star defensive back Hayden Stepp and four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. These additions push Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class to No. 3 nationally according to 247Sports and No. 4 in the Rivals team rankings.

However, Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff may not be done climbing the rankings just yet.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Over the next two weeks, Oregon is expected to learn the decisions of several elite recruiting targets, with multiple prospects viewed as legitimate candidates to join the Ducks' already loaded class.

While not every recruitment appears to be trending Oregon's way, the Ducks remain firmly in the mix for some of the nation's top talent.

Five-star WR Xavier Sabb (July 3)

The first domino could fall as soon as Friday.

Five-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb is scheduled to announce his commitment live on the Rivals YouTube channel at 2 p.m. PT on July 3. The Glassboro, New Jersey native is choosing between Oregon, LSU, Tennessee and UCLA, with the Ducks entering decision day as the clear favorite.

Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb was named Most Valuable Player in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. August 30, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon has received four consecutive expert predictions from Rivals to land Sabb following his official visit to Eugene. The visit only fueled speculation after Sabb posted more than a dozen photos of himself in Oregon uniforms on Instagram, complete with three Duck emojis followed by question marks.

He was also spotted making TikTok videos alongside current five-star Oregon commit Rashad Streets and fellow blue-chip prospect Tae Walden Jr., another recruit widely projected to end up in Eugene.

Landing Sabb would be a massive recruiting victory for Lanning and wide receivers coach Drew Mehringer. The five-star is ranked as the No. 4 wide receiver and No. 1 player in New Jersey by Rivals, while Oregon has had to overcome nearly 3,000 miles of distance to become the favorite over several SEC powers. If the Ducks secure his commitment, Sabb would become the crown jewel of Oregon's 2027 class.

Three-star DB Kamauri Whitfield (July 6)

Oregon's outlook isn't quite as favorable with three-star defensive back Kamauri "Bam" Whitfield.

The Florida native officially visited Eugene in June after previously decommitting from Tennessee, but momentum has shifted elsewhere entering his July 6 announcement. Florida has emerged as the favorite in recent weeks, while Nebraska has also remained heavily involved throughout his recruitment.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Still, Oregon made a strong impression during the process. Whitfield previously told Oregon Ducks on SI that one reason he wanted to visit Eugene was because of former teammate Devin Jackson, who now plays safety for the Ducks.

"I am looking forward to getting up there in person to meet the coaches," Whitfield previously said. "I want to get up and see the Nike headquarters too. I heard it's nice up there."

Whitfield has compiled an impressive high school career with 81 total tackles, 12 pass breakups, five forced fumbles and an interception. While the Ducks appear to be chasing Florida late in the process, recruiting battles have changed quickly before, making this one worth monitoring until the announcement becomes official.

Four-star LB Brayton Feister (July 11)

Multiple recruiting experts have projected Feister to commit to the Ducks, and Oregon continues to hold significant momentum heading into his July 11 decision.

Hoban’s Brayton Feister (18) eyes the St. Edward offensive line, Oct. 24, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although Georgia and Auburn remain involved, recruiting experts believe Oregon has separated itself from the field. The Ducks have already received multiple predictions from national analysts, while On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Oregon an overwhelming chance to land his commitment.

Other prospects to watch

Neither four-star defensive lineman Brayden Parks nor five-star interior offensive lineman Ismael Camara have locked in a specific, public commitment date just yet, but both recruitments are moving incredibly fast coming out of June official visits.

Parks was once viewed as a legitimate Oregon lean after the Ducks made a major push this spring, but Notre Dame has regained momentum following his official visit to South Bend.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to members of the media following spring camp for the Oregon Ducks Thursday, March 14, 2028. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Camara's recruitment has also taken some turns. The five-star Texas native canceled his scheduled official visit to Oregon to focus on graduating early, allowing the in-state programs to seize control of the race. Texas has since become the overwhelming favorite, though Oregon has remained involved long enough to make this a recruitment worth following until a final announcement is made.

With commitments beginning to roll in and several marquee decisions arriving over the next two weeks, Oregon has a realistic opportunity to add multiple blue-chip prospects before the middle of July. If the Ducks capitalize on the momentum they've built throughout June, Lanning's 2027 recruiting class could continue climbing toward the top spot in the national rankings.

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