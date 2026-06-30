Oregon Ducks Five-Star Receiver Target Sets Recruiting Announcement

The race to haul in another top-five recruiting class is picking up for the Oregon Ducks as they enter the month of July. Coach Dan Lanning and the program await the decisions of top blue-chip targets, including a five-star recruit who just set his announcement date.

Five-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb is scheduled to announce his commitment on the Rivals YouTube channel at 2 p.m. PT on July 3.

Xavier Sabb Prepares to Announce Recruiting Decision

Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb was named Most Valuable Player in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. August 30, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sabb will decide between the Ducks, the LSU Tigers, the Tennessee Volunteers and the UCLA Bruins, according to Rivals. Sabb will be a big pickup for whoever lands him, as he is considered a five-star by ESPN and the Rivals Industry Ranking.

The Ducks have logged four predictions from Rivals to secure Sabb’s commitment. Oregon seemingly gained more momentum with the receiver after his official visit to Eugene. Following the visit, Sabb posted over a dozen photos in Oregon uniforms in an Instagram post that included three Duck emojis followed by question marks in the caption.

Sabb’s recent visit to Eugene included TikToks with fellow blue-chip recruits Tae Walden Jr. and Rashad Streets. Streets is already committed to Oregon as one of the program’s current five-stars, while Walden is predicted to end up in Eugene.

Oregon Ducks’ Receiver Future

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant runs for a touchdown against Birmingham Groves during the first half at Harper Woods High School in Harper Woods on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lanning’s 2027 recruiting cycle is set to be the fifth straight with a five-star receiver commit. The Ducks already have a five-star receiver commitment in Dakota Guerrant, who committed on June 16.

If Sabb commits to Oregon and the Ducks hold onto both receivers on National Signing Day, it would be unprecedented territory for the program to earn multiple five-star receiver commits in the same recruiting class.

Receivers coach Ross Douglas and Lanning additionally have a commitment from three-star receiver Malachi Garlington in the 2027 class. Garlington is a top in-state recruit, hailing from Happy Valley, Oregon, and announced his decision on June 8.

Upcoming Recruiting Announcements

Hoban running back Brayton Feister races for a touchdown against Barberton during a 2023 regional quarterfinal. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

July 1 kicks off what will be a big month of recruiting decisions across college football. Oregon fans will keep an eye on three recruiting announcements on July 1 alone. Five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp, four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. and four-star offensive lineman Gecova Doyal are all Oregon targets announcing their decisions on the same day.

Both Walden and Stepp have been predicted to commit to Oregon by Rivals, while Doyal is predicted to go to the Ducks’ rival, the Washington Huskies. If the Ducks land the trio of Stepp, Walden and Sabb that they are predicted for, Oregon gets two new five-stars and a four-star, providing a major boost to the program’s recruiting class standing in just a 72-hour span.

Four-star linebacker Brayton Feister is scheduled to make his recruiting announcement a little bit later on July 11. Feister is also predicted by Rivals to commit to Oregon.

The Ducks have 21 commits as of June 30, including 13 blue-chip recruits. Oregon is ranked No. 9 in the nation and No. 2 in the Big Ten by Rivals and No. 6 in the nation and No. 1 in the Big Ten by 247Sports. The five upcoming decisions are critical to Lanning’s push to earn another top-five recruiting class and even contend for the program’s first-ever No. 1 recruiting class.

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