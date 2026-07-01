Four-Star Recruit Hayden Stepp Pulls Back the Curtain of Oregon Commitment

The Oregon Ducks have been on a hot streak on the recruiting trail this offseason. On Wednesday, the Ducks added two commits to their 2027 recruiting class, which provided a massive boost to the future of coach Dan Lanning’s Oregon football program.

One of those recruits was top-100 prospect and four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp, who committed to the Ducks over the California Golden Bears and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Stepp is rated as a four-star recruit out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He is rated as the No. 61 player nationally and the No. 1 overall recruit in Nevada, per 247Sports, making him one of the best additions to the Ducks' 2027 recruiting class and Oregon’s future cornerback room.

Stepp made his commitment announcement on the Rivals YouTube Channel as part of the Summer Signing Day Special, and revealed that he played a prank on Oregon coach Dan Lanning when revealing his decision. Here's everything that Stepp said following his commitment to the Ducks' 2027 recruiting class.

What Hayden Stepp Said After Committing to Oregon

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Dan Lanning’s Reaction to His Commitment:

“I definitely had a chance to talk to him. I decided to play a little prank on him a little bit to make it seem like I wasn’t going there, but it was a cool reaction to see his he was turning red a little bit. The smile, it was great," Stepp told Rivals.

On If He Knew Tae Walden Was Committing to Oregon:

Collierville's Tae Walden Jr (1) returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the second round Class 6A playoff game between Antioch High School and Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on November 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I had a little bit of an idea at The Opening; he kind of talked to me a little bit. He was talking about how I had to slide to Oregon, so I had a little bit of an idea.”

What Type Of Player Oregon Is Getting:

"Just somebody who’s ready to work. I’m always going to compete; I’m just excited to be there, just put my best foot forward, and just be excited to work and just get the opportunity to play and just make plays for the Oregon family," said Stepp.

Oregon 2027 Recruiting Class Ranking

Oregon coach Dan Lanning directs football practice April 5, 2022. Eug 040522 Lanning 02 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the commitment of Stepp and four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr., the Ducks have made a massive jump in the recruiting rankings up to No. 4, per 247Sports. The Ducks have 23 total commits in their 2027 recruiting class, and three schools rank ahead of them: the Texas A&M Aggies (No. 1), Notre Dame Fighting Irish (No. 2), and Miami Hurricanes.

Looking to put together their second straight top-five recruiting class, the Ducks are in great shape to accomplish that goal with Stepp’s commitment. With Stepp, the Ducks now have 17 blue-chip recruits, which include 15 four-star commits and two five-stars, per 247Sports.

The Ducks' 2026 recruiting class ranked No. 3 overall with 24 commits, per 247Sports. The teams ranked ahead of the Ducks included coach Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans (No. 1) and Kalen DeBoer Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 2).

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