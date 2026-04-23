Oregon Fans Will Love This Last-Minute NFL Draft Prediction

The 2026 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, and many have predicted that the Oregon Ducks could have as many as three first-round selections, but it seems that they will at least have two selections on day one if things are up to par.

There have been many mock drafts that have been released recently, including a mock draft that was released by SI's Connor Orr. Orr shared his thoughts on each of the 32 selections in the NFL Draft, including his thoughts on which Oregon prospects will be selected on day one.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Kenyon Sadiq - Selected by Tampa Bay (No. 15)

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) runs against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Isaiah Jones (46)during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Imagesf | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"The Buccaneers only utilized 12-personnel on about 18% of snaps last season. With most of the league shifting quickly toward multiple tight end sets as a standard—and a season after Baker Mayfield was dinged up, relying often on his legs to both early success and overall detriment—the Buccaneers know a shift is afoot. Sadiq isn’t a one-for-one Mike Evans replacement, but would juice an offense that needs to look and feel different in 2026," Orr said.

Kenyon Sadiq is one of the more gifted athletes in the country when it comes to his rare mix of speed and size. He is a tight end who can be used both as a blocking tight end and as a guy who can come in and make a difference vertically from a position that doesn't see that very often. He is one of the better tight end prospects since the year 2020, and is someone who will see the field very early.

If he were to be selected by Tampa Bay, he would likely begin his career fighting for the starting job against Cade Otton. Otton is one of the better tight ends in the NFL when it comes to being a receiving threat, but last season was a bit of a down year compared to the ones in the past. Pairing these two would be two ingredients to success.

Dillon Thieneman - Selected by Minnesota (No. 18)

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman helps inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher warm up during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I’ve made this point on several mediums at this point. I think the Vikings discovered the limit of what coaching can do on offense last year with J.J. McCarthy. At the risk of making the same discovery on defense, the Vikings provide Brian Flores with a backfield chess piece who can either study under Harrison Smith or grow into his role altogether," Orr said.

Dillon Thieneman is by far one of the more gifted players at the safety position in the class. Many would consider him to be the second-best player at the position in this draft class, as he would only be trailing Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs. Thieneman is one of the more intriguing players in the class because he offers positional versatility, lengthy arms, and ball-hawk potential.

Thieneman would be a great fit for the Vikings, who just let go of their former standout safety, Harrison Smith. Adding Thieneman would plug an immediate starter into a defense that could use all of the help it can get. Thieneman has the potential to be elite in the NFL, but at the minimum, he will be a starter for years to come.

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