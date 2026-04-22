The Four Oregon Ducks Ranked at Top of NFL Draft Big Board

There are multiple Oregon Ducks projected to hear their names’ called in the early stages of the 2026 NFL Draft. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his final big board for the draft before it begins on Thursday, April 23 live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Multiple Ducks in Kiper's Top 20

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Kiper has two former Ducks in the top 20 of his big board for the 2026 NFL Draft: tight end Kenyon Sadiq and safety Dillon Thieneman.

No. 15: Kenyon Sadiq

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Kiper has Sadiq has his No. 15 player.

“Sadiq is loaded with physical traits. He has the explosion to hurdle defenders in the open field…He has the vision and speed to cause conflict after the catch,” Kiper said. “He’s nearly impossible to match against because of his quickness and size. Sadiq was consistent last season, and he should be the first tight end off the board.”

Sadiq measured in at 6-3, 241 pounds at the 2026 NFL Combine. His total combine score per NFL Next Gen Stats was 93, ranking higher than any other participating tight end.

Sadiq played all three of his collegiate football seasons with the Ducks from 2023-2025. He had his breakout in 2025. In this season, Sadiq had career highs in receptions (51), receiving yards (560), and receiving touchdowns (8). He was named the 2025 Big Ten Tight End of the Year and a Second-team All-American.

No. 18: Dillon Thieneman

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kiper has Thieneman as his No. 18 player.

“He moves all over the defense, lining up as a deep safety, in the box, split wide and over the slot,” Kiper said. “Thieneman reads the quarterback well and can close in a hurry, though he needs to clean up his tackling. He's a savvy player, and he can be a force against the run too.”

Thieneman measured in a 6-0, 201 pounds at the 2026 NFL Combine. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, his total combine score of 80 ranked No. 4 among all participating safeties. His athleticism score of 85 was No. 1 out of all safeties.

Thieneman spent just the 2025 season with Oregon after previously being with the Purdue Boilermakers in 2023 and 2024. As a Duck, Thieneman had 96 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, and five passes defended. He was named a 2025 First-team All-American.

Next Highest Ranked Ducks in Top 150

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (LB04) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After Sadiq and Thieneman and Sadiq, the next highest ranked Duck on Kiper’s big board is offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon at No. 34.

The only other Oregon Duck to crack Kiper’s top 150 is linebacker Bryce Boettcher at No. 150.

One player that would have no doubt been towards the top of Kiper’s board if he decided to enter the 2026 NFL Draft is Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. Following an impressive 2025 season in Eugene, Moore was projected to be an early first round selection.

He decided to return to Oregon for another season before he eventually makes the jump to the NFL.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.