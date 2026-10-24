The Oregon Ducks are on the road against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, Oct. 24, and both teams will not be at full strength when facing off at 12 p.m. PT. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore remains sidelined, expected to miss his third game after leaving the USC game with a concussion injury, but the biggest story is the Ducks wide receiver room.

Oregon receiver Jeremiah McClellan broke his foot in warm ups before the Portland State game on Sept. 18, and he remains out on the availability report. Ducks receiver Evan Stewart is set to miss his second game with an undisclosed injury, not playing since the loss to UCLA. Stewart also made headlines off the field

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) during the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The newest additions to Oregon's availability report on Friday night were true freshmen wide receivers Jalen Lott and Messiah Hampton.

Hampton has caught 18 passes for 161 passes and 2 touchdowns on the season, taking advantage of the void left by McClellan's injury and stepping up as a reliable third option at receiver. As for Lott, he started his freshman season with an injury before turning heads in limited action against UCLA and Nebraska. On the season, Lott has four receptions for 29 yards.

Oregon Ducks Availability Report

Out

Jeremiah McClellan, wide receiver

Dante Moore, quarterback

Evan Stewart, wide receiver

Jalen Lott, wide receiver

Messiah Hampton, wide receiver

Aaron Flowers, defensive back

Brayden Platt, inside linebacker

Matthew Johnson, defensive lineman

Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman

Kawika Rogers, offensive lineman

Immanuel Iheanacho, offensive lineman

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Messiah Hampton (15) celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Concerns

With McClellan, Stewart, Hampton, and Lott all sidelined against Illinois, four of Oregon's top five receivers, the Ducks are rather thin at the position. Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore is the only original starter available, while tight end Jamari Johnson's importance increases even further with four wide receivers on the availability report.

Running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. will certainly play a role in the offense against Illinois, but all eyes will be on which Oregon receivers line up alongside Moore. Ducks receivers like Gatlin Bair and Hudson Lewis could see an increase in playing time, and UAB transfer Iverson Hooks may have an opportunity to make his first statement in an Oregon uniform.

Hooks has one reception for six yards on the season, Lewis has caught three passes for 23 yards, and Bair has three receptions for 25 yards.

The lack of experience is clear, though the Ducks have some experience playing without McClellan and Stewart. However, Oregon's offense has leaned on Hampton and Lott in such scenarios, and both are out against Illinois.

Other Injury Notes for Oregon

Offensive lineman Trent Ferguson has been out since he suffered a season-ending injury against Oklahoma State, but offensive linemen Kawika Rogers and Immanuel Iheanacho have both been added to the availability report before facing Illinois. The Ducks have been shuffling through offensive line combinations, but Oregon may have a shorter rotation against Illinois given the status of Rogers and Iheanacho.

Defensive lineman Matthew Johnson is also a new addition after the Nebraska game as Oregon loss a key depth piece up front on defense. Senior defensive linemen A'Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander have impressed as of late, but Johnson is one of the top interior defensive linemen off of the bench with eight total tackles, five solo.

Illinois Fighting Illini Availability Report

Out

Jayshon Platt, wide receiver

Katin Houser, quarterback

Ca'Lil Valentine, running back

Kayden Bennett, linebacker

Caarter Smith, defensive lineman

Kai Pritchard, offensive lineman

Demetrius John, defensive lineman

TJ McMillen, offensive lineman

BJ Thurman, tight end

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