Five-Star Oregon Target Amir Sears Makes Major Recruiting Move

The Oregon Ducks may have thought they were done waiting on five-star commitment decisions in the 2027 cycle. With a major recruiting update, however, another five-star announcement looms.

Five-star cornerback A’mir Sears switched from the 2028 class to the 2027 class, according to Tom Loy of 247Sports. Sears is set to announce his decision on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube channel on Friday at 2 p.m. PT.

A’mir Sears Makes Key Updates to Recruitment

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sears was previously considered the top recruit in the 2028 class, per 247Sports, prior to his reclassification. The five-star's decision comes down to the Auburn Tigers, LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes, Syracuse Orange, Texas A&M Aggies, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ducks.

The cornerback is now listed as the No. 13 recruit in 2027, the No. 3 player at his position and the No. 2 player in the state of Florida by Rivals Industry.

Even though he’s now one of the younger five-star recruits in the 2027 class, Sears would be a huge addition to wherever he commits. He totaled 118 tackles, 11 pass breakups and seven interceptions in his first two seasons of high school, per 247Sports.

Where Oregon Ducks Stand for A’mir Sears

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Oregon was listed in Sears’ most recent finalists, it isn’t considered the frontrunner heading into his commitment announcement. The Hurricanes – led by former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal – have logged five predictions for Sears, along with the 247Sports crystal ball indicating a Miami commitment.

Sears is among the top recruits in Florida, hailing from Pembroke Pines. Per 247Sports, Oregon extended an offer back on Jan. 27, 2026, but he notably transferred to Columbus Miami in 2026. With the close proximity to the Hurricanes and the six reported visits by Rivals, it’d make sense that Miami is the announcement on Friday, with time dwindling until he makes his decision now reclassified.

Mario Cristobal vs. Dan Lanning’s Cornerback Recruiting

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sears’ commitment is also notable when it comes to the 2027 recruiting rankings. Oregon trails Miami by one spot, according to Rivals, with the Hurricanes ranking No. 3 and the Ducks ranking No. 4.

If Lanning is able to pull off a recruiting stunner on Friday, it’d be a prime opportunity to leapfrog the Hurricanes. Otherwise, the separation between the two programs grows for this cycle.

The Ducks have a trio of blue-chip cornerback commits in the 2027 class. Five-star Hayden Stepp headlines the class after committing on July 1. Then there’s four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr., who plays both sides of the field, including receiver. Four-star Josiah Molden was the first cornerback to commit in the 2027 class and is a legacy recruit who currently plays for West Linn in Oregon.

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami head coach Mario Cristobal speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In comparison, Cristobal holds three cornerback commits. The top-ranked recruit in Miami’s 2027 cycle is five-star Donte Wright, who is the national No. 4 recruit, per Rivals. Four-star and top-100 recruit Ai’King Hall and three-star cornerback Sherrod Gourdine are the other two cornerbacks committed to Miami.

But for Oregon, both Wright and Hall were key targets that they missed big to their former coach. Wright was previously committed to the Georgia Bulldogs and was long predicted to flip to Oregon. Instead, the Hurricanes swooped in and landed him first. Meanwhile, Hall did commit to Oregon and was directly flipped from the Ducks.

If Sears commits to Miami, it’d strengthen the Hurricanes’ cornerback class and be yet another recruiting miss for Lanning at the hands of Cristobal.

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