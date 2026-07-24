Five Oregon Flip Targets to Watch After Brayden Parks Recruiting Miss

After four-star defensive tackle Brayden Parks announced his commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish over the Oregon Ducks on Thursday, four-star linebacker Brayton Feister remains the only big uncommitted Oregon target.

With the cycle winding down, coach Dan Lanning’s attention may be shifting to recruiting flips. Here are five high-profile flip candidates to watch as the Ducks look to raise their recruiting class standing.

Four-Star Cornerback Danny Lang

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney already reported that cornerback Danny Lang is a recruit that the Ducks haven’t given up on, despite his commitment to the USC Trojans.

Lang is ranked as high as the No. 35 recruit in the 2027 class (247Sports) and the No. 4 cornerback. A California native from Santa Ana, where he plays for Mater Dei, Lang committed to the Trojans back on March 25.

The Ducks at one point led in Lang’s recruitment, per Rivals, but USC ultimately pulled off a major comeback to get Lang to commit. Oregon faces an uphill battle with the Southern California recruit looking like he’s staying home, but stranger things have happened around early signing day.

Five-Star Offensive Lineman Ismael Camara

Jul 15, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisan talks to the media during SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the last uncommitted blue-chip recruits the Ducks were waiting on was Ismael Camara. Like Lang, Oregon led the race for Camara earlier in the cycle but lost momentum at the wrong time.

A visit to the Ducks’ Spring Game appeared to make a major impression on Camara. Things took a turn when he cancelled all of his scheduled official visits. With Camara being a Texas recruit, it allowed the Texas Longhorns to swoop in as the local program and land a commitment.

Since Camara never actually made it for his official visit, if Lanning can convince the Longhorns commit to take a trip to Eugene in the fall for an Oregon game, it could be the Ducks’ best shot to pull off a major flip before signing day.

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Brayden Parks

Parks may have just committed to Notre Dame, but the Ducks stayed close enough in his recruitment for him to wait until the end of July to make a decision.

A Parks flip to Oregon would be just as shocking as any of the possibilities on this list, especially with him being a further visit away from the Ducks’ staff than others. The Brother Rice standout is from Chicago, Illinois, which is within a couple of hours driving distance of Notre Dame. The Ducks’ staff still made an effort to take the flight to visit Parks at Brother Rice at the beginning of 2026. If Lanning and company keep up the effort to land Parks, a flip could still be on the table.

Five-Star Defensive Lineman Jalen Brewster

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches from the sideline as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The last two flip candidates on this list are certainly the most ambitious. The No. 1 recruit in the 2027 class, according to both Rivals and ESPN, Jalen Brewster, committed to the Texas Tech Red Raiders back on Oct. 4, 2025.

But Brewster has been surrounded by flip rumors, with the LSU Tigers at the center of speculation. SEC programs are heavily involved in flip efforts, but could Oregon quietly make a stunning move? Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti visited with Brewster at the beginning of May, with Brewster even throwing up the “O” with the two Ducks coaches.

A potential Brewster flip to Oregon before signing day would be one of the more shocking recruiting flips in recent history if it did happen, but Brewster hasn’t yet ruled out connecting with other programs.

Five-Star Edge Rusher DJ Jacobs

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches his players in the first half of the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, April 18, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After the Ducks missed on Parks, questions about their defensive line recruiting in this cycle rose. Despite landing five-star edge rusher Rashad Streets and two additional blue-chip defensive linemen, Oregon missed out on key defensive linemen, like five-star Marcus Fakatou and Kasi Currie.

Consensus five-star DJ Jacobs is another recruit the Ducks failed to secure an initial commitment from. The Ohio State Buckeyes hauled in Jacobs’ decision on Dec. 29, 2025. Considered the No. 3 recruit by the Rivals Industry Ranking, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the other two big contenders for Jacobs, per Rivals.

Jacobs’ younger brother, Dawson Jacobs, is a four-star recruit in the 2028 cycle. The brothers visited Eugene for the Spring Game in April, with DJ posting a picture of Dawson decked out in Oregon gear on his Instagram after the visit. Perhaps if the Ducks can persuade the younger Jacobs brother to commit to Oregon before the new year, it would be extra incentive for Jacobs to flip from the Buckeyes to the Ducks before all is said and done.

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