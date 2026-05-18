Ai’King Hall’s Recruiting Flip to Miami Signals Concerning Oregon Trend

The Miami Hurricanes have become a pain for the Oregon Ducks on the recruiting trail as of late. Former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal’s Hurricanes have stolen another recruit from Dan Lanning’s Ducks as both teams enter the 2026 college football season as national championship contenders.

2027 four-star cornerback Ai’King Hall, originally a Ducks commit, flipped his commitment to Miami on Sunday afternoon. Hall is rated as the No. 73 overall player nationally and the No. 9-ranked cornerback, per 247Sports. Hall was committed to the Ducks since April 6 before flipping his commitment to the Hurricanes.

Oregon Ducks' Other Recruiting Losses to Miami Hurricanes

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal before the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In addition to flipping Hall, Miami also poached former Georgia five-star cornerback Donte Wright, whom the Ducks were pushing hard to flip. Wright committed to Miami over Oregon on May 9 and is a big loss for the Ducks, even more so than Hall, as he is among the top-ranked players in the 2027 recruiting class.

Per 247Sports, Wright is ranked as the No. 9 overall player nationally in the 2027 class and No. 1 in California. Wright is expected to be a key contributor on defense and for Cristobal’s effort to lead Miami to their first national championship since 2001.

This past season, the Hurricanes fell 27-21 to the Indiana Hoosiers in the national championship. Despite the loss, Miami is expected to be one of the top college football contenders in the future, along with Oregon.

While this pair of recruits won’t arrive in South Beach until the 2027 season, Miami and Oregon could very well face off in this year’s national championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Impact of the Oregon Ducks Losing Ai'King Hall and Donte Wright

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the losses of both Hall and Wright from Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class, the Ducks now have one cornerback commit for the 2027 cycle, four-star cornerback Josiah Molden, a native of nearby West Linn, Oregon.

Molden has the potential to be a top future talent for the Ducks' secondary as he is ranked the No. 27 overall cornerback and the No. 1 player in Oregon, per 247Sports. Following the two losses, Oregon’s 2027 recruiting ranking remains inside the top 10, despite Lanning not having a five-star commit for the cycle.

Having both Hall and Wright in Oregon's secondary would've been massive for Oregon's defense, but for now, Lanning will have to work with what he has, while continuing to pursue other top recruits.

Oregon Ducks' Current 2027 Recruiting Class Ranking

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the loss of Hall, Oregon’s 2027 recruiting ranking dropped slightly to No. 10 overall, per On3 and 247Sports. Before Hall decided to flip his commitment to Miami, the Ducks' 2027 recruiting ranking was No. 9 overall, per On3 and No. 7 per 247Sports.

Despite the losses, there is still plenty of time for Oregon to improve its 2027 recruiting class ranking, the main focus for the Ducks as of now, with the return of star quarterback Dante Moore, is winning the team’s first national championship in program history.

This is an accomplishment that Oregon fans are desperate for, as Lanning has made an all-out effort for the Ducks to achieve that goal as they enter what some see as a national championship or bust 2026 season.

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