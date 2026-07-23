Four-Star Defensive Lineman Brayden Parks Announces Recruiting Decision

One of the final live commitments that Oregon Ducks fans will be watching in the 2027 cycle is set to be announced. Four-star defensive line recruit Brayden Parks is scheduled to announce his commitment decision on Thursday at 2 p.m. PT on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube channel.

Parks final two comes down to the Ducks and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Defensive Lineman Brayden Parks Announces Commitment

Oregon coach Dan Lanning leads a practice before the first-round CFP game against James Madison at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Parks is a four-star out of Chicago, Illinois, who is considered a top-200 recruit and top-25 defensive lineman in the 2027 class. The Ducks and the Fighting Irish went down to the wire in one of the closest recruiting battles in the 2027 class.

But Notre Dame was the program that entered Thursday with three predictions from Rivals to secure the commitment. Despite being the school across the country, the Ducks still put in the effort to show that no obstacle is too small when it comes to recruiting a top player – a common recruiting tactic shown by coach Dan Lanning.

The Ducks’ staff, including defensive line coach Tony Tuioti and defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, traveled across the country to visit Parks at Brother Rice. Parks additionally made the trip to Eugene to make his official visit in June and during Junior Day weekend at the end of January.

Oregon Ducks’ Defensive Line Outlook

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, left, greets fellow Duck Bear Alexander during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Parks would be a key recruiting victory for the Ducks to bolster the program's defensive line future. Oregon enters the 2026 season with a buzz surrounding their defensive line, which returns all starters: Bear Alexander, A’Mauri Washington, Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti.

Even though there’s a sense of excitement from Ducks fans about the veteran unit’s return, all four are expected to hit the NFL Draft in the spring. That leaves every starting role to be filled in 2027.

While those starting roles are more likely to be filled by players from the 2024, 2025 or 2026 classes or transfers in 2027, there are still opportunities for freshmen to seize a notable role. Five-star edge rusher Rashad Streets is the crown jewel of the 2027 defensive recruiting class. Joining Streets are four-star defensive linemen Zane Rowe and Cam Pritchett, as well as three-star edge rushers Achilles Reyna and Josh Christensen.

Current players like edge rushers Nasir Wyatt, Anthony Jones, Prince Tavizon and defensive lineman Tony Cumberland are all options to fill formidable spots on the depth chart.

What’s Next for Oregon Ducks Recruiting

Brydon Feister chats with his dad, center, and older brother, Brayton, after defeating Jackson’s Grant Kennedy, in the 285-pound class during the DII state wrestling tournament at Value City Arena, March 13, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Parks announcing his decision, the remaining key Oregon target left uncommitted is four-star linebacker Brayton Feister. Feister received three predictions from Rivals to land with the Ducks, but his commitment date is left in flux after delaying his previously scheduled July 11 announcement.

By the time July comes to a close and August rolls around, programs typically shift their attention from the incoming high school senior class to recruiting the junior class, with few uncommitted recruits remaining.

Lanning and Oregon are already going after 2028 recruits, with recent headlines being dominated by the defensive back position. It shouldn’t be doubted that the Ducks will also be pushing hard for late recruiting flips from targets in the 2027 cycle as they near the early signing period.

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