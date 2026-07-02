Oregon Ducks Battling Notre Dame for Four-Star Defensive Line Recruit

The Oregon Ducks leapt into the top five in the recruiting class ranking to kick off the month of July – and coach Dan Lanning’s program doesn’t appear to be done yet.

Among Oregon’s final targets who are uncommitted is four-star defensive tackle Brayden Parks. The blue-chip recruit comes off his official visit slate with the Ducks still in the mix, but they’re competing with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for his decision.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Competing for Oregon Ducks Recruiting Target

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the sideline as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Parks is ranked as a top 200 recruit and top 25 defensive lineman in the 2027 class by Rivals and 247Sports. The Chicago, Illinois, standout visited both Eugene and Notre Dame in June. The Fighting Irish are still leading in Parks’ recruitment despite Lanning and company making a big impression, according to Rivals.

Notre Dame secured three predictions from Rivals and a prediction from 247Sports to earn Parks’ commitment. However, those predictions were all made before his official visit slate.

The Fighting Irish have long been the frontrunners for Parks, but the Ducks have traveled the country in their push to bring him to Eugene. Parks not only visited Oregon for his official visit in June, but also appeared on campus in January for the team’s Junior Day weekend.

The following week, Lanning, defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, defensive coordinator Chris Hampton and quarterbacks coach Koa Ka’ai appeared at Brother Rice in Illinois, with Parks posting a picture with the staff in January.

Oregon Ducks Defensive Line Recruiting

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, left, and his son outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti during the Oregon Ducks media day ahead of Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks’ 2027 recruiting class already features blue-chip defensive line talent. Tuioti has a pair of defensive linemen and three edge rushers in his 2027 class:

EDGE Rashad Streets (five-star)

Defensive lineman Zane Rowe (four-star)

Defensive lineman Cam Pritchett (four-star)

EDGE Achilles Reyna (three-star)

EDGE Josh Christensen (three-star)

Oregon’s recruiting class ranks No. 4 in the nation and No. 1 in the Big Ten following two more blue-chip commitments on July 1. Potentially adding Parks to the defensive line class would provide more muscle in the trenches with his listed 6-0, 308-pound frame and what Parks’ head coach, Casey Quendenfeld, told Rivals is a “three-down defensive tackle.”

Oregon Ducks Upcoming Recruiting Decisions

Hoban running back Brayton Feister scores a first-half touchdown against Glenville, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

July 1 featured commitments from five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp and four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. The pair of remaining recruiting decisions scheduled that the Ducks will be paying attention to in July are five-star receiver Xavier Sabb and four-star linebacker Brayton Feister.

Sabb’s decision is set to be revealed on July 3 at 2 p.m. PT on the Rivals YouTube channel. Meanwhile, Feister is scheduled to announce on July 11. Both recruits have received multiple predictions from Rivals to commit to Oregon.

Outside of Sabb and Feister, three-star cornerback Kamauri Whitfield is committing on July 6, but is predicted by Rivals to commit to the Florida Gators. Five-star offensive lineman Ismael Camara is the other notable uncommitted five-star Oregon target but doesn’t currently have a commitment date set.

Camara canceled his official visits in June, and the Texas Longhorns are surging after the Ducks were leaders in his recruitment. If Oregon lands the two predicted commits in July and can make a big swing for Parks or Camara, Lanning should be able to solidify the program’s top-five recruiting class status and even make a move into the top-three.

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