EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks are making a big push for their first wide receiver commit in the 2027 recruiting class. Oregon coach Dan Lanning is up to five commitments for 2027 and is set to host an elite wide receiver recruit as he looks to increase that number.

Four-star wide receiver Julius Jones Jr. scheduled a pair of official visits this spring, according to Rivals’ Chad Simmons. The Ducks are set to host Jones, but he will also visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Wide Receiver Julius Jones Jr.’s Recruitment

Jones is ranked the No. 70 player nationally and the No. 12 wide receiver in the 2027 class by On3. He competes in Florida for St. Thomas Aquinas High School, where he’s improved his production each season.

The four-star narrowed down his long list of offers to eight schools on Feb. 6. The Ducks made his top eight, along with Notre Dame, the Michigan Wolverines, the LSU Tigers, the Florida Gators, the Florida State Seminoles, the Texas Longhorns and the Miami Hurricanes.

The Ducks’ Battling With the Fighting Irish

While Oregon is in a good spot in Jones’ recruitment, Notre Dame is proving to provide stiff competition. Jones would be a legacy commit for the Fighting Irish if they land him.

The Jones family has a history of success at the collegiate level and in the NFL. Jones’ father was a running back for the Fighting Irish from 1999 to 2003. He experienced success with Notre Dame, which led him to be selected in the second round of the NFL Draft. The four-star recruit’s uncle is also a former NFL running back and played at Virginia Tech from 1996 to 1999.

On3 predicts Notre Dame to have a 90.7 percent chance of landing the wide receiver. The Ducks can’t offer Jones the chance to play at the same school that his father did, but they can push to make a connection with him. The Ducks will look to make a lasting impression when Jones appears in Eugene for his official visit.

Oregon’s Wide Receiver Core

Lanning continues to haul in elite wide receiver commitments. The Ducks are set to have former five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, 2026 five-star Jalen Lott, former five-star Gatlin Bair, four-star Messiah Hampton and three-star Hudson Lewis all beyond 2026.

The Ducks are loaded with young talent with multiple years of eligibility left. They don’t have any 2027 wide receivers yet, however. Four-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant is perhaps the big-name trending toward an Oregon commitment. Guerrant is predicted to commit to Oregon after a positive Junior Day visit. Four-star wide receivers Blake Wong and Zion White are among the players the Ducks are pursuing at the position. Wong is also scheduled to make an official visit to Oregon.

Given that Lanning secured so many elite wide receivers in the previous recruiting classes, the wide receiver room could get crowded with multiple 2027 commitments if everyone returns. The Ducks’ chances of securing Jones could decrease if multiple four-star wide receivers commit in 2027.