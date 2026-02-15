Three Underrated Oregon Ducks Signings Entering 2026 Season

EUGENE – Between the core of the Oregon Ducks’ starting lineup returning and talented recruits and transfers coming in, there’s set to be plenty of talent at Autzen Stadium in 2026.

The returning stars and key transfers, like safety Koi Perich, have taken up the spotlight this offseason. There are multiple incoming additions with the opportunity to surprise and take on key roles in 2026.

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Five-Star Wide Receiver Jalen Lott

It’s hard to call a five-star recruit underrated, but with the loaded wide receiver room that the Ducks have in 2026, wide receiver Jalen Lott is a possible contributor that a lot of people are sleeping on.

Headlining the wide receiver room is former five-star Dakorien Moore, a budding star in Jeremiah McClellan and Evan Stewart, who is set to make his return. Oregon coach Dan Lanning also added UAB transfer Iverson Hooks. Despite Lott’s potential, there are veteran wide receivers who are expected to start the season ahead of him in the depth chart.

But don’t count out Lott’s potential to earn a notable role in the offense. He’s a player who shone in high school, recording 20 touchdowns and averaging 14.7 yards per catch. Lott brings elite athleticism and speed to the Oregon roster and could quickly rise in the depth chart.

Four-Star Running Back Tradarian Ball

The Ducks bring back running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. after standout freshmen seasons in 2025. They’re set to lead the running back room, but Lanning adds another four-star running back in Tradarian Ball in the fall.

If Ball’s true freshman season ends up being anything like Davison and Hill’s, Oregon will be a tough team to stop in the backfield. The third spot in the depth chart is up for grabs, and Ball could very well establish himself as a go-to player on offense.

New Oregon running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples talks with running back Jordan James during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ball was a consensus top-10 running back in the 2026 class. He rushed for nine touchdowns and 872 yards on 140 carries as a senior and caught 63 passes for 789 yards and nine touchdowns. He also doubled as a track athlete in high school. He has the ability to speed back opposing defenses and is capable of posting 100-yard rushing games.

The four-star also grew up in the same hometown as former Oregon running back great LaMichael James. The Ducks have historically had success when it comes to recruiting players from Texas, which bodes well for Ball’s chance at success at the collegiate level.

Four-Star Linebacker Tristan Phillips

Oregon linebacker Jerry Mixon returns to Eugene for the 2026 season after starting in 2025. Mixon started alongside Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher, who is out of eligibility and looks to get selected in the spring NFL Draft.

Boettcher’s exit leaves an opening in the starting lineup at the linebacker position. Linebacker Devon Jackson returns and is the favorite to start after seeing an increased role throughout his time with the Ducks.

Oregon’s Bryce Boettcher celebrates the Ducks' victory over James Madison at the end of the game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A starting candidate who could sneakily make his way into the lineup is incoming freshman linebacker Tristan Phillips. Whether Phillips starts or serves in a rotational role, he will have opportunities to get early playing time as a true freshman. As a senior in high school, Phillips recorded 127 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks, two blocked field goals and an interception.

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton compared Phillips to Boettcher. That's a major compliment for a player who hasn’t played a single minute of college football.