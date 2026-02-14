Oregon Ducks Land Texas Four-Star Running Back Recruit
In this story:
Four-star running back CaDarius Miller, from Tyler, Texas, has committed to the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning, per Rivals' Hayes Fawcett. Miller is the fifth recruit to commit to Oregon out of the class of 2027, and he is the first skill position prospect to join the Ducks on the offensive side of the ball.
Miller holds offers from Texas A&M, Florida State, Notre Dame, and more per 247Sports, but he decided to announce his commitment to Oregon on Saturday, Feb. 14. There is a long ways to go before the Early Signing Period for the 2027 class, but the Ducks' group of recruits is now ranked No. 19 in the nation by Rivals with the addition of Miller.
How CaDarius Miller Fits With The Oregon Ducks
At 6-1, 196 pounds, Miller is a physical running back that brings on contact and breaks through tackles. His junior year highlights show a rusher that is tough to bring down, but Miller also has breakaway speed.
Per Gabe Brooks of 247Sports, Miller rushed for 939 yards and 17 touchdowns while catching 11 passes for 186 yards and three scores in his junior year. He also runs track in high school, posting a 6.97 in the 60m in Jan. 2026, per Athletic.net.
How his speed translates to the college game remains to be seen, but the Ducks could reveal their feelings if Lanning and his staff choose to pursue a second running back in the 2027 recruiting class.
Oregon freshmen running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. burst onto the scene in their first season with the Ducks, giving Lanning and his staff an easy decision to make at the position. Davison finished 2025 with 113 carries, 667 yards, and 15 touchdowns. Hill, on the other hand, carried the ball 75 times for 656 yards and five touchdowns.
Four-star running back Tradarian Ball joined the program as a member of the 2026 recruiting class, and he will join Oregon running back Da'Juan Riggs as part of the Ducks' depth. With Davison and Hill seemingly locking down the starting spots for the next two seasons, Oregon might be pursuing a second running back recruit alongside CaDarius Miller.
The Ducks lost running backs Jayden Limar, Jay Harris, and Makhi Hughes to the transfer portal, potentially giving Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad samples some room to work with on the recruiting trail.
The "thunder and lightning" combination is an easy comparison for the Ducks' current running back room, even though Davison proved his ability as a rusher outside of goal line situations. For Miller, however, he brings a little bit of both thunder and lightning to the table.
Miller's highlight tape is filled with eight minutes of impressive runs, but one potential area of growth could be his production as a receiver out of the backfield.
Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.