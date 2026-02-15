What Dante Moore's NFL Draft Decision Means for Oregon's Season

The Oregon Ducks have recently produced a handful of NFL quarterbacks, and after the season he had in 2025, many believed that quarterback Dante Moore would be the next great signal-caller to come out of Eugene. For a majority of the season, he was listed as one of the top quarterbacks in the country by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

Despite being heavily projected to go as the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft behind Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Moore bet on himself and made the decision to return to Oregon for one more season in a move that puts his Ducks’ legacy on the line.

Dante Moore going all in on 2026

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

After throwing for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2025 in his first season as the Ducks’ starter, Moore proved himself to be one of the top quarterbacks in the country. At one point, Moore was the No. 1 player potentially available in the NFL Draft, per Kiper.

With Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza projected as the No. 1 overall pick, Moore still could have made over $50 million if he declared for the NFL. Instead, he made the move to return to school.

The move goes to show that Moore and Oregon are all in on the upcoming season. Not only for his own sake in terms of draft stock and potential postseason accolades, but to help his team compete for a national title after falling short in 2025.

Legacy on the line

Jan 12, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) in the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

If Moore did end up entering the 2025 NFL Draft, he would’ve been in the mix to be one of the highest Oregon quarterbacks ever taken. Marcus Mariota took possession of that title when he was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Moore's legacy would’ve been cemented among the greatest quarterbacks to play for the program with his lone season as the starting quarterback ending up as one of the best seasons in program history.

Heading into next season, Moore is expected to be among the top prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft, but once again, will need to prove he is worthy of a top draft selection.

MORE: What Washington Legacy Recruit Said About Dan Lanning And Oregon’s Offer

MORE: Dante Moore’s Comments on Will Stein Taking Over in the SEC Speak Volumes

MORE: Bryce Boettcher Gets Real About NFL Draft, Astros Talks And Tackling Bo Nix

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Dante Moore's Wide Receiver Corps

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) warms up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Over the offseason, the Ducks did all they could to surround Moore in the best situation possible.

At wide receiver, Oregon was able to retain Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore, and Jeremiah McClellan. They added UAB transfer Iverson Hooks. Sophomore running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. are coming back as well as tight end Jamari Johnson.

If the Ducks have a solid run game like they did in 2025, it should help open things up for Moore and Oregon’s pass attack to have a big year next season.