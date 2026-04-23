Oregon Predicted to Beat Texas, Georgia in Recruitment of Four-Star Safety

The Oregon Ducks appear to be heating up on the recruiting trail this offseason in a major way as the work to completing the 2027 class continues.

Along with landing a massive commitment from five-star quarterback Will Mencl on Wednesday, the Ducks also received a notable recruiting prediction that could potentially help the program vault into the top five of 2027's team recruiting class rankings.

Four-Star Safety Predicted to Commit to Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

According to Rivals, the Ducks are being predicted to land a commitment from 2027 four-star safety Semaj Stanford, who would become Oregon's 10th high school commit this cycle once he officially makes an announcement on Thursday.

A product of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Stanford has also been heavily recruited by the Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs, but it appears that Dan Lanning and the Oregon coaching staff have the edge over two elite SEC powerhouses.

Stanford has also received offers from some top programs like Ohio State, Miami, LSU, Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Tennessee, BYU, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Florida, Houston, Arizona and many more.

Stanford was all over the place on the field during his junior year this past season. He finished with 109 tackles, two forced fumbles and five interceptions, two of which he returned back for touchdowns. He also blocked two kicks on special teams while adding 743 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense.

Stanford's older brother, Jalyn Stanford, previously played defensive back for the Houston Cougars and is now entering his second season at Sam Houston State.

What Semaj Stanford's Commitment Would Mean for Oregon

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Stanford officially chooses Oregon, he could give the Ducks yet another boost up the national team recruiting rankings for some major outlets.

Oregon moved up to the No. 6 spot in Rivals' team rankings after landing Mecel on Wednesday. Adding Stanford to the mix as well could potentially push the Ducks into the top five and past the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Of course, ask Lanning and the Oregon coaching staff if they care or pay attention to recruiting rankings, and the answer won't come as a surprise. But rankings like this are a solid measuring tool to evaluate overall team recruiting success, something the Ducks are expected to experience even more of in the foreseeable future.

Oregon's 2027 Class Has Been Adding Some Elite Names

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's 2027 class has landed some of its best players as of late, and Stanford would certainly be near the top of this list if he officially picks the Ducks.

Along with five-star quarterback Will Mencl, the Ducks also landed verbal pledges in the month of April from four-star cornerback Ai'King Hall and four-star edge rusher Rashad Streets. All three players chose Oregon in less than a three-week span apart, giving the Ducks a notable boost in overall class talent.

Some other notable recruits that have Oregon as a finalist include four-star wide receivers Julian Caldwell and Julius Jones Jr., who would both give the Ducks' 2027 class yet another major boost.

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