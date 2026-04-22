Transfer Dylan Raiola Calls Out Edge In Oregon Ducks Recruiting

Oregon Ducks transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola offered rare insight into his recruitment experience under coach Dan Lanning, pointing to one defining factor that started long before he arrived in Eugene as a transfer.

Raiola, a five-star prospect and the No. 2 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, initially committed to University of Georgia on May 15, 2023, choosing the Bulldogs over Nebraska, USC and Oregon. Ultimately, he flipped to Nebraska but there is something that still stands out to him about his Ducks' recruitment process.

Sep 6, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) arrives with the team before a game against the Akron Zips at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Transfer Dylan Raiola Calls Out Oregon Ducks Recruiting

After two seasons starting at Nebraska, Raiola ultimately transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2026 season, bringing his recruitment full circle.

Looking back, Raiola called out the continuity within Lanning’s program as a major reason Oregon left such a lasting impression.

“I think it says a lot about Coach Lanning and his program. A lot of the same people that recruited me in high school were the same people - when I came on my visit in the portal, were the same people here. So I think that goes a lot to say about how much people love this place and they don't want to leave," Raiola said.

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiola noted that level of staff retention is rare in today’s college football landscape, where coordinators are constantly pulled by other opportunities.

"If you look at it, every every single coordinator can get hired at pretty much any program in the country. So, it's just a blessing to be around. And God gave me a second chance at kind of this whole, this new thing,” Raiola said.

Lanning has lost three coordinators in four years (Tosh Lupoi, Will Stein, Kenny Dillingham) but has been able to promote within and prioritize staff continuity.

Lanning's staff continuity is a competitive advantage. It starts at the top with Lanning. His own loyalty to the program speaks volumes as the top athletes in the country commit, they know that Lanning is committed to being their coach in Eugene.

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

This also matters because it validates Oregon’s culture from a five-star quarterback’s perspective. Raiola had every option coming out of the 2024 class. The fact that he remembered Oregon’s staff and came back to it after starting at Nebraska shows the program made a lasting impression beyond just NIL, facilities, uniforms or hype.

Dylan Raiola at Oregon

Raiola is determined to better himself this year. He's got a fresh start in Eugene with an exciting future as a Duck.

"I'm trying to just maximize this year on everything. Getting healthy, getting back to a place where I can play and compete and then do all the things that I love doing, and mainly the connection of this team, and being able to learn as a leader, and learn from Coach Lanning, learn from Coach Koa, and Dante all the fellas here," Raiola said.

Raiola is now fully recovered from injury and has two years of eligibility left. He represents a rare succession plan after starter Dante Moore likely goes to the NFL in 2027. Raiola is expected by many to redshirt the 2026 season, which allows him the opportunity to build chemistry with his teammates before earning a potential starting role in 2027.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during a media availability on April 7, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He is already off to a hot start from the looks of the clips Oregon Football has posted on social media and the way his teammates and coaches speak about his 'cerebral edge.'

The Ducks offense is standing out to Raiola, too.

"Yeah, I think they got exciting play makers to get the ball to. You can kind of just get the ball out of space, and these guys will make 'em miss and, shoutout to the big guys up front. Those dudes block their tails off and, I think they do a tremendous job," said Raiola. "And then our coaching staff is second to none, best in the country."

While Raiola’s 2025 season ended with a devastating injury, he still delivered impressive production. In nine games, Raiola led his team to a 6-3 record while completing 181 passes at a 72.4 percent clip for 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Raiola's comments on Oregon and it's recruiting show that this isn’t a random portal move. It was a full circle decision rooted in familiarity and belief in development.

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