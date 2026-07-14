Five Most Intriguing Games on the Oregon Ducks Schedule

The Oregon Ducks are gearing up for the 2026 season, where the ultimate goal is winning their first national championship in program history. The Ducks are among the top favorites to win the national championship with the return of quarterback Dante Moore and one of the most talented returning rosters in college football.

Of course, there will be challenges the Ducks will have to overcome to become the team to lift the national championship trophy on Jan. 25, 2027, in Las Vegas, including a difficult slate of Big Ten games.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With that being said, here’s a look at the top five most intriguing games on the Ducks' 2026 college football schedule.

5. Boise State Broncos (Sept. 5)

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson reacts against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Ducks will open the 2026 college football season at Autzen Stadium against a familiar non-conference opponent, the Boise State Broncos. It’ll be the fifth-ever meeting between the Broncos and the Ducks and the first since 2024, when Oregon won its first game in the series, beating Boise State in a 37-34 classic in Eugene.

While the Ducks are double-digit favorites to open the season with a win over Boise State, the Broncos are a team that Oregon can’t overlook, as they’ve always proven to be a tough Group of Five opponent, even for college football's best teams. Boise State coach Spencer Danielson’s team will look to test the Ducks right out of the gate for the 2026 season.

4. Oklahoma State Cowboys (Sept. 12)

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemake r is pictured during an Oklahoma State University Cowboys Spring football practice in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday April 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following the season opener against Boise State, the Ducks will face their first road test of the season in Stillwater against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. With Oregon again expected to be double-digit favorites, the Cowboys, led by new coach Eric Morris and former North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker, are primed to pull off the upset over the Ducks.

After their worst season in program history, the Cowboys are looking to be an underrated Big 12 contender. Mestemaker will challenge the Ducks' secondary, led by rising sophomore cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. and Minnesota Golden Gophers safety Koi Perich.

Last season with the Mean Green, Mestemaker had North Texas on the cusp of earning a CFP spot and led the FBS in passing with 4,379 yards, 34 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

3. Michigan Wolverines (Nov. 14)

Apr 18, 2026; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham gives remarks following the spring game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the top home games for the Ducks during the 2026 season will feature Oregon coach Dan Lanning matching up with a former foe, new Michigan Wolverines coach Kyle Whittingham. When Whittingham was with the Utah Utes, Lanning went 2-0.

Now with the Wolverines, Michigan looks to pull off a massive road win over the Ducks a week following Oregon's showdown of the season against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus. Expect Autzen Stadium to be rocking for this one.

2. USC Trojans (Sept. 26)

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In an early-season road test, Oregon will travel to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and aim to keep alive its recent dominance over the USC Trojans. The matchup between the Ducks and Trojans is expected to be one of the top games of the first month of the college football season.

The quarterback duel between Oregon’s Dante Moore and USC’s Jayden Maiava will be a deciding factor in who wins the September showdown and is a game expected to have major Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (Nov. 7)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) runs during the NCAA football game against the UCLA Bruins at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the biggest game on the Ducks' 2026 schedule, Oregon will travel to Columbus on Nov. 7 to face the Ohio State Buckeyes in what is bound to be a marquee matchup between two top-five teams.

Vengeance will be on the Ducks' mind as the last time these two teams met, the Buckeyes won 41-21 in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl en route to their first national championship in program history.

This time the matchup will be highlighted by a pair of quarterbacks: Ohio State’s Julian Sayin and Oregon’s Dante Moore. When the two face off in Columbus on Nov. 7, both look to make their case for the Heisman Trophy.

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