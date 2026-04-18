USC Trolls Oregon in Hype Video That Has Social Media Buzzing

The Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans will renew their west coast rivalry this season. Oregon will make the trip down to Los Angels to take on USC on Saturday, Sept. 26. USC posted a hype video for their school, city, and football program. In the process, they trolled Oregon, along with other schools.

USC Takes Shot At Oregon in Hype Video

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greet each other after the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The USC football social media account posted a video captioned “this pLAce will change your life if you let it.” In the video, there was a quick transition of different states’ license plates with custom letters and numbers. Watching it through in real time is impossible to read all of them, but a quick pause on the Oregon plate shows USC poking fun at their former Pac-10 and now Big Ten rivals.

The Oregon plate reads “ZRO NAT,” clearly eluding to Oregon having won zero football national championships in the program’s history. This is an ongoing joke that Oregon fans are tired of by now.

USC is one of the most successful college football programs of all-time, with 11 national championships, the most Heisman Trophy winners in the country (eight), and the second most all-time NFL Draft picks from a single school in the county (532).

However, it’s been close to 20 years since USC was consistently a contender for national championships and conference titles. On the flip side, Oregon has been a contender in that time frame.

Since 2009, Oregon has won seven conference titles, appeared in two national championship games, and made the College Football Playoff three times.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

USC on the other hand has just one conference title and has not made a single College Football Playoff, let alone a national championship game. The tide has turned in Oregon’s favor.

Oregon has also dominated the head to head matchups as of late. The Ducks have won six of the last seven meetings against USC dating back 2012. The most recent meeting was in 2025, where Oregon won by a final score of 42-27. Oregon has won the last four games against USC, with the Trojans last win in their series coming in 2016.

These two programs have been playing against each other since 1915. In 65 meetings, USC leads with an overall record of 38-24-2. That doesn’t includes USC’s vacated win from the 2005 season.

Upcoming September Matchup

Southern California’s Jayden Maiava, center, scrambles against Oregon during the second half Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sept. 26 matchup this season looks like it will be one of the biggest games of the season in the Big Ten. Oregon is coming off a second straight season of making it to the playoff and losing to the eventual national champions.

USC on the other hand is still seeking their first playoff appearance. Both coaches: Dan Lanning for Oregon and Lincoln Riley for USA are entering their fifth seasons’ with their respective teams.

For Lanning, will this be the year he takes the next step forward and get to the national championship?

For Riley, can he finally bring USC to the playoff?

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