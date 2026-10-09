The winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers, without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, pulled off a shocker on Thursday night football, upsetting the Dallas Cowboys 24-16 on the road.

While the game was highlighted by rookie undrafted quarterback Jalon Daniels’ performance, two former Oregon Ducks stars, running back Bucky Irving and wide receiver Tez Johnson, also impressed for Tampa Bay in the win over the Cowboys.

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here’s a breakdown of how the two former Ducks performed as the Buccaneers earned their first win of the 2026 NFL season.

Bucky Irving, Running Back

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) reacts after rushing the ball against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buccaneers running back and former Ducks star Bucky Irving has put together a strong start to a frustrating season for Tampa Bay, and his performance Thursday night against the Cowboys helped the team secure its first win.

Before Thursday night’s clash with the Cowboys, Irving had led the Buccaneers in rushing in their previous four games this season, and that trend continued in their win over Dallas. Irving put together a season-high 21 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' win over the Cowboys.

It's the first time this season the former Ducks running back rushed for over 100 yards in a game. The closest Irving came to 100 rushing yards in a game before Thursday night was in the Buccaneers' 23-19 Week 2 home loss to the Cleveland Browns, where he finished with 89 yards.

Irving has made great strides since the Buccaneers selected him in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. During his two seasons with the Ducks, Irving rushed for 2,238 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Tez Johnson, Wide Receiver

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Midway through the third quarter, with the Buccaneers leading the Cowboys 14-10, former Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson caught a crucial 64-yard reception from Daniels. This was Johnson's only catch of the game.

While it was his only catch of the game, it proved to be a difference-maker, setting up his former Oregon teammate Irving’s touchdown. The score extended the Buccaneers' lead to 21-10 in the third quarter.

A seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Johnson has had a promising NFL career so far and has become a crucial piece of the Buccaneers' wide receiver room. In 21 games, Johnson has recorded 33 receptions for 460 yards and five touchdowns. All five of Johnson's touchdowns came in his rookie season. Johnson hasn't recorded a touchdown yet this season.

At Oregon, Johnson was a star wide receiver. After four seasons in the Sun Belt Conference with the Troy Trojans, Johnson transferred to Eugene in 2023, playing two seasons with the Ducks and recording 169 receptions for 2,080 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Irving and Johnson look to both build on their performances as they return home to play the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite the upset win over the Cowboys, the Buccaneers remain in last place in the NFC South at 1-4, and questions about coach Todd Bowles' future with the franchise linger.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.