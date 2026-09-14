Four Oregon Ducks Take Over NFL Sunday With Huge Plays

The first week of the 2026 NFL season is underway, and several former Oregon Ducks stars put on a show for their respective teams in Week 1. Through the years, and more recently, the Ducks have put several top names in the NFL who’ve gone on to have massive success at the next level following their careers in Eugene.

Several of those stars made an impact to kick off the NFL season, with a few making their debut. Here’s a look at those former Oregon stars who did just that.

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

Sep 13, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq (16) scores a touchdown after a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During Saturday’s stunning 39-31 road loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the then No. 6-ranked Oregon Ducks could’ve used their former star tight end, Kenyon Sadiq. Now in the NFL with the New York Jets after being selected No. 16 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, Sadiq impressed in his debut, recording three receptions for 21 yards.

Sadiq also had a three-yard rushing score in the Jets' 23-10 road win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. It was a great start for the former Ducks tight end, who looks to be among the top rookie tight ends this season. In his three seasons with the Ducks, Sadiq produced 80 receptions for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Sadiq’s final season with the Ducks was his best, as he won Big Ten Tight End of the Year and looks to bring that talent to a Jets squad desperate to return to playing competitive football.

Bryce Boettcher, Indianapolis Colts

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bryce Boettcher (50) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another Ducks NFL rookie who many are high on this season is Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bryce Boettcher. Despite the Colts' 41-23 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Boettcher impressed in his NFL debut, recording seven total tackles.

At Oregon, Boettcher was known for his toughness and leadership on the Ducks' defense, qualities he looks to bring to a Colts team competing with the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South.

Boettcher had a memorable four-year career with the Ducks as a dual-sport athlete who also played baseball. In his four seasons with the Ducks, Boettcher recorded 269 total tackles, four sacks, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) breaks away on a run for a touchdown in the second quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former Ducks running back Bucky Irving led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in rushing in their 33-27 road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Irving rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown on eight carries in a frustrating loss for the Buccaneers as turnovers plagued them.

Irving, who is entering his third season in the NFL with the Buccaneers, was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft at No. 125 overall. Irving was a valuable piece of the Ducks' rushing attack in his two seasons in Eugene, rushing for over 1,000 yards in both seasons, and he has brought that explosiveness to the Buccaneers' offense, which looks to rebound after falling short of the postseason in 2025, finishing with an 8-9 overall record.

Jevon Holland, New York Giants

Sep 13, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants safety Jevon Holland (8) celebrates an interception against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Giants and quarterback Jaxson Dart opened the season at Metlife Stadium with a 28-20 win over their bitter NFC East division rival, the Dallas Cowboys. Former Ducks safety Jevon Holland's interception right before halftime was a crucial moment that helped lift the Giants. Holland also finished the game with two tackles.

Following two stellar seasons with the Ducks from 2018 to 2019, in which he produced 108 total tackles and nine interceptions, the Miami Dolphins selected Holland with the No. 36 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

After four seasons in South Beach with the Dolphins, the Giants signed Holland to a three-year, $45.3 million deal in March of 2025, making him the No. 10 highest-paid saftey in the NFL. In his first season with the Giants last year, Holland produced 63 total tackles and one interception.

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