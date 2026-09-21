Three Winners and Losers From Oregon Ducks in NFL Week 2

The second week of the 2026 NFL season featured several surprises, including key injuries to two top NFL quarterbacks and a few unexpected upsets.

Amid those storylines, several former Oregon Ducks stars put together strong performances, while others had a rough showing. Here are the biggest winners and losers from the Pro Ducks in Week 2 of the NFL season.

Winner: Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs the ball during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After his performance in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 33-27 season-opening road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the former Ducks running back put together another strong showing in the team’s home opener against the Cleveland Browns, featuring a nearly two-hour weather delay at the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter.

Irving, again, led the Buccaneers in rushing, recording 17 carries for 89 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-19 loss to the Browns on Sunday. The 0-2 start wasn’t what Irving and the Buccaneers hoped for, as coach Todd Bowles' seat has heated up even more after a loss to a Browns team many expect to be selecting in the top five of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Following two seasons with the Ducks from 2022 to 2023, Irving was selected at No. 125 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft as an overlooked running back prospect. In his two seasons in Eugene, Irving rushed for 2,238 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Winner: Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) drops back to pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following their 31-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in their season opener on Monday night, former Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos responded with a hard-fought 20-13 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nix looked much better than he did in the season opener against the Chiefs, throwing for 288 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 22-of-31 passes. In the game, Nix also connected with former Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin, who made a spectacular one-handed catch.

Troy Franklin making a TOUGH one-handed catch 👀 🦆



The Oregon connection pic.twitter.com/45sMT2mmNz — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) September 20, 2026

It was a much-needed response for a Broncos team with expectations to take a step forward and reach the Super Bowl. Nix and the Broncos will host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 on Sunday Night Football.

During his time with the Ducks, Oregon coach Dan Lanning played a pivotal role in Nix’s development into an NFL quarterback. After experiencing highs and lows with the Auburn Tigers, Nix transferred to Oregon in 2022 and played two seasons with the Ducks, becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2023.

In those two seasons with the Ducks, Nix threw for 8,101 yards, 74 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Loser: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another team with Super Bowl expectations this year is the Los Angeles Chargers and former Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert. However, through two games this season, they have fallen flat with losses to the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, two teams that were near the bottom of the NFL last season.

Through two games this season, the Chargers offense has scored just 28 points and lost both matchups by double digits. In Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, Herbert threw for 192 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

This is not the start Herbert and the Chargers envisioned. The road doesn’t get any easier, as their next five games include road matchups against the Buffalo Bills (Sept. 27), Seattle Seahawks (Oct. 4), Kansas City Chiefs (Oct. 18), and Los Angeles Rams (Nov. 1). The Chargers will also host the Denver Broncos on Oct. 11.

Herbert has dealt with adversity before, especially during his four seasons with the Ducks from 2016 to 2019, when he led Oregon to the Rose Bowl in his final year. Can Herbert and the Chargers respond and still prove to be a top AFC contender?

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