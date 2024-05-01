Heisman Trophy Odds Post-CFB Spring Games: Oregon's Dillon Gabriel vs. SEC Quarterbacks
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel has the third-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy for the 2024 college football season. Updated after college football spring games, the highly-touted transfer quarterback has high expectations for the Ducks’ inaugural season in the Big Ten Conference, which is expanding to include 18 total schools in 2024.
Good news is, Gabriel is already developing chemistry with his star playmakers and settling into Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s established winning culture. Gabriel’s 10-1 Heisman odds are boosted by possibly Oregon’s best and deepest receiving corps ever.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck overtook Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers for the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this spring, according to FanDuel. With Texas joining the SEC Conference this season, Ewers' Longhorns with host Georgia on October 19th.
New conference, new team but same quarterback rivalries for Gabriel. Last season, Gabriel the wind out of Ewers’ Heisman campaign. Gabriel led the Oklahoma Sooners to a 34-30 victory over Quinn’s Longhorns in the Red River Rivalry game.
Gabriel has all the puzzle pieces at Oregon to make a run at the Big Ten Conference title and the College Football Playoff in 2024. Gabriel facing off against Ewers in the CFP would be ironic and captivating.
How would Gabriel describe receivers Tez Johnson, Evan Stewart, Traeshon Holden plus tight end Terrance Ferguson?
"Talented. Talent is not going to be our limitation,” Gabriel said during Oregon’s spring practices. “To us, it's always how can you be one-up in the mental game. Know your job cold. Continue to push and find answers. Whether it's on the fly or pre-snap communication. I think that's something you can never be too good… Knowing your job cold.”
The 6-foot, 204-pound Gabriel has started 49 games over his five-year career that includes stops at UCF and Oklahoma. Those 49 career starts (in 50 total games) entering 2024 are just 12 behind the NCAA record for a quarterback of 61 set by former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix.
Gabriel boasts a 63.1 completion percentage for a total of 14,865 (!) passing yards with 125 touchdowns against just 26 interceptions.
A key factor in Gabriel’s growth at Oregon is his development with Duck offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein. After the Oregon football spring game on Saturday, Gabriel raved about Stein.
“Great communication and great trust, and I think that is really the biggest thing with the quarterback and (offensive coordinators) relationship,” Gabriel said.
Gabriel added that “this is a great environment to walk into. Coach Stein is the main man, and I can’t thank him enough and how blessed I am to be coached by him, be pushed by him. He demands a lot but the connection we have is huge.”
Last season, Nix was a Heisman Trophy finalist. Odds are, the Ducks will have another finalist in 2024.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
