Dan Lanning Delivers Three Injury Updates for Oregon Ducks

The No. 21 Oregon Ducks football squad is hoping to bounce back from a brutal 39-31 road loss against the Oklahoma State Cowboys with what it expected to be a lighter lift against FCS opponent, the Portland State Vikings, at Autzen Stadium.

With a tight turnaround for Friday night lights, coach Dan Lanning announced a concerning update surrounding one of the shakier position groups coming back from the loss in Stillwater, Oklahoma: the offensive line.

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Trent Ferguson (56) celebrates with fans after the Ducks defeated the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Gives Injury Update on Offensive Lineman Trent Ferguson

After Lanning opened up his weekly pregame press conference with taking accountability for not preparing his players and not performing on "any level that was winning football," the Ducks coach shared that one of the starting interior linemen against the Cowboys would be bowing out for the rest of the season.

"Unfortunately, Trent Ferguson is probably gonna be done for the year," Lanning said. "Had a knee injury, so we won't probably get to see him again. You know, I feel for that kid because he's worked really hard."

Ferguson, who played in all 15 games during the 2025 season for the Ducks as a relief left tackle and extra lineman, is a home-state athlete from Salem, Oregon, and was a part of the younger un-proven talent coming in to fill the spots of former transfer Ducks like Alex Harkey, Emmanuel Pregnon, and Isaiah World, all in the NFL.

Against the Broncos, Ferguson came into relieve guard Douglas Utu, who then sat out from the Oklahoma State game due to an undisclosed injury.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Gives Update On Jamari Johnson Injury

Speaking of the offensive trenches, Lanning also shared that senior tight end Jamari Johnson would still miss a few more games, after the ESPN broadcast announced right before the Oklahoma State kickoff that Johnson would not be seeing the field due to an undisclosed injury.

Lanning shared postgame that Johnson was expected to miss some time and did not practice the week leading up to Oklahoma State due to an injury suffered against Boise State. Johnson clocked in 57 yards and a touchdown off four carries during Oregon's season opener.

"Still evaluating it with Jamari [Johnson]," Lanning said. "We'll see what that looks like. I think I may have mentioned last week, he might be down for a few. So, we'll see if he's able to, you know, get back to where he's able to perform.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Carl Williams IV (15) tackles Boise State Broncos running back Dylan Riley (0) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Gives Update on Carl Williams IV Injury

Finally, Lanning gave an update on senior defensive back Carl Williams IV. Williams, who transffered from Baylor to Oregon over the offseason, had to be walked off the field during the Oklahoma State game after Cowboys' quarterback Drew Mestemaker's leaping rushing touchdown and Williams collided with him in an attempt to tackle.

"Carl had a, you know, got knicked during the game. I won't speak on what it is and we'll see again same thing, evaluation," Lanning added.

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