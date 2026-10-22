Oregon Ducks’ Latest Uniforms Show What Rivals Cannot Copy

The Oregon Ducks are on the road after two straight home games to face the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 12 p.m. PT. With the Ducks in the upper-middle of the Big Ten Conference at a 2-1 record, a win against the Fighting Illini could help boost Oregon into the upper echelon of the Power Four group.

So, to continue the theme of getting down to business, the Ducks once again released a pared-down uniform announcement video for their first majority-white uniform combination of the season.

Junior safety Koi Perich models the Oregon Ducks uniform combination for their road game against the Illinois Fighting Illini. | @goducks on X

Koi Perich Shows Off White Uniform

Modeled by junior safety Koi Perich (who put up six total tackles and one solo tackle against the Nebraska Cornhuskers the week prior), this uniform uses the white "away" version of Oregon's "Gang Green" jersey from the "Generation O" collection released in 2024.

The undergarments include an alternate "Fighting Ducks" silhouette seen throughout Oregon's facilities, with the end of the arm sleeves featuring two green Duck silhouettes honoring fallen Ducks tight end Spencer Webb and cornerback Khyree Jackson.

The helmet is a base of yellow with a green wing. The gloves include a yellow base with green details. This yellow and white uniform is strikingly different from the rest of the green and black uniform the Ducks have worn this year.

Junior safety Koi Perich models the Oregon Ducks uniform combination for their road game against the Illinois Fighting Illini. | @goducks on X

A New-Look Sneaker

This Oregon uniform debuts a unique cleat design, which saw an early leak on a few athletes' Instagram stories prior to this reveal. This cleat, which features a white base with metallic green and matte golden-yellow accents, also features graphics around the shoe etched in gold.

Each graphic embossed into the body of the shoe points to different graphically significant moments in Oregon Duck history.

There's the iconic skeleton Duck of the 2000s in its modern-day iteration, an illustration of the Oregon Duck from one of the program's cancer awareness campaigns, a mention of donors and Nike founders Phil and Penny Knight, the vintage "UO" logo, the "Fighting Ducks" alternate duck silhouettes, and even what appears to be Pacific-Islander-inspired patterns possibly emulating the one-off "Ohana" uniforms Oregon debuted against UCLA in 2020 (or the tight connection Oregon's football program has with Pacific-Islander culture).

What Fans Should Be Wearing

To accompany the Ducks' uniform design on the field, fans are encouraged to wear a yellow outfit to Gies Memorial Stadium. Green is the most common color for fans this season, with five games on the calendar (yellow and black come in second with three games each).

Uniform Release Videos With A Different Flavor

This uniform release video follows in the footsteps of the one released for the Nebraska game, where instead of the elevated production and inclusion of video or audio relics of Duck games past, the video is quick shots of the uniform in and around the Oregon facilities.

It's likely this creative choice is a signal for a fresh start, after Oregon's 17-15 loss against the No. 9 UCLA Bruins put the Ducks' College Football Playoff hopes into question.

Junior safety Koi Perich models the Oregon Ducks uniform combination for their road game against the Illinois Fighting Illini | @goducks on X

Uniforms Rooted In Substance

The history of Oregon's uniforms goes hand-in-hand with the Ducks' lasting relationship with sportswear brand Nike. As detailed in GoDucks' documentary "Rooted in Substance", Nike's partnership with Oregon resulted in the company testing its latest technology with the Ducks' athletes while elevating Oregon's brand image (the "O" logo in the 2000s is a great example).

Oregon's uniform selection is a collaborative process with Nike, designers like the father-son duo of Van Horne Designs and Nike designers, Oregon Football Equipment Administrator Kenny Farr, and a board of selected athletes that give their own input for uniform design and scheduling.

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