Oregon Ducks Commit Jett Washington Earns 5-Star Recruit Status
The Oregon Ducks’ 2026 recruiting class continued to get richer in recent weeks as more verbal commitments were made and individual player rankings rose.
Safety Jett Washington is one of top commits in Oregon’s 2026 class. He officially earned a five-star status on ESPN and is now ranked No. 1 at his position and No. 21 nationally on the ESPN 300 list.
“Washington was the first player ranked outside of five-star range in our previous update,” ESPN’s Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill said. “After seeing him perform in a high school camp workout this offseason, it was clear that needed to change.”
In 247Sports' rankings, Washington was already considered a five-star prospect.
The 6-5, 210-pound safety announced his commitment to the Ducks on June 19. He chose Oregon over the Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes and USC Trojans after multiple visits to Eugene.
Washington said in an interview with 247Sports that the connections he built with coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon staff played a role in his commitment.
“I've built a great relationship with them,” Washington said to 247Sports. “I went up there for the Ohio State game last season, and it's a place I could see myself at. My relationship with the coaches has been big. When you're there, you feel the energy. It's everywhere inside that building, and just being around coach Dan Lanning, he's a defensive head coach and always involved in the defense, so you know you're going to get development."
Washington plays high school football for Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada. He helped his team to a fourth-straight 5A state title, recording 38 tackles, five interceptions, a forced fumble and breaking up a pair of passes in his junior season.
The star safety is versatile, also having played wide receiver as a freshman and helped the basketball team to a 5A state championship as a sophomore. He is the nephew of NBA great Kobe Bryant. Washington averaged 13 points per game and eight rebounds for the Gaels’ basketball team.
Five-star tight end Kendre Harrison is the only Oregon commit currently ranked ahead of Washington on the ESPN 300 list. Harrison, who committed back in November, sits at No. 12 in the nation and first at his position.
Offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho is another five-star recruit the Ducks are in pursuit of and is ranked No. 13 in the nation.
Washington is ranked No. 24 nationally and No. 3 at his position by On3, while 247Sports ranks him No. 18 nationally and No. 2 at his position.
The Bishop Gorman athlete is set to join Florida safety Xavier Lherisse as the current 2026 Oregon secondary commits.
Four-star safety Davon Benjamin is another notable name the program has its eyes on. The California defensive back recently visited Eugene after official visits with the Texas Longhorns and the Michigan Wolverines.
The Ducks hold a top 30 recruiting class in the nation, but with only 10 hard commitments, they still have plenty of opportunities to rise in the rankings. Six of the verbal commitments are defensive players, including Washington and Lherisse.