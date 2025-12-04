Oregon Ducks Staying Aggressive On Recruiting Trail

The Oregon Ducks made some splashes on the recruiting front as the Early Signing Period rolls around. Despite having a majority of their 2026 recruiting class locked in and ready to go, Oregon coach Dan Lanning added a few more pieces to the class with potentially more on the way.

Oregon's 2026 recruiting class is listed as the No. 2 class in the country according to 247Sports' rankings thanks to Wednesday's newest commitments.

Potential Defensive Back Additions

The Ducks landed two defensive backs on Wednesday with the signatures of three-star cornerbacks Azel Banag and Trevon Watson. Banag was committed to Harvard earlier in the season before eventually flipping to the Ducks. Watson, on the other hand, is a junior college recruit that flew under the radar.

In addition, Oregon is in pursuit of five-star wide receiver and Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. after he did not sign with the Buckeyes on Wednesday.

Checking Out Watson and Banag's Recruiting Profiles

Watson is one of the top JUCO cornerbacks in the country. He checks in as the No. 11 cornerback and No. 101 player in the country according to 247Sports' JUCO rankings. Oregon is the only Power 4 program to offer Watson, who holds six offers.

The last time Oregon signed a JUCO recruit was during the 2024 cycle when the Ducks signed four-star cornerback Sione Laulea.

Banag is the second-highest rated cornerback that is uncommitted according to 247Sports' rankings. He is ranked as the No. 69 cornerback and No. 17 player in South Carolina. With over 30 offers, Banag wasn't short on suitors. Before flipping to the Ducks, he was reportedly deciding between Oregon and Georgia Tech.

Taking A Look At Ducks' Defensive Back Class

With the additions of Banag and Watson, the Ducks have six defensive backs committed in their 2026 class. Out of the six commits, three of them play the cornerback position.

Four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin was a big addition Ducks' 2026 class when he committed to Oregon over Washington, Texas, and Michigan. He was ranked as the No. 9 cornerback and No. 84 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.

The highest-rated defensive back pledge is five-star safety Jett Washington. A Nevada native, Washington is ranked as the No. 1 safety and No. 22 player in the country. Oregon has shown that they aren't afraid to play underclassmen as proven with true freshman Brandon Finney earning starts this year. Washington could be next in line.

Devin Jackson and Xavier Lherisse will provide solid depth to the defensive back room. Jackson is a four-star safety and is ranked as the No. 8 safety and No. 79 player in the country, meanwhile Lherisse is listed as a three-star recruit and the No. 33 safety.

