Oregon, Kentucky Quarterback Target Makes Recruiting Announcement

Four-star quarterback recruit Andre Adams from the class of 2027 inside the state lines of Tennessee is easily one of the better signal callers in both the Volunteer State and the nation. He currently ranks as the No. 165 player in the nation, No. 15 player at the position, and the No. 7 player in the state.

Adams is one of the highly-recruited players at the position, as he is fresh off an excellent season with Antioch High School. He finished his season with 3,419 passing yards, 35 passing touchdowns, and only one interception. He also finished with a total of 855 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Andre Adams Sets Commitment Date With Finalists

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) flies over the line to score a first quarter touchdown against FRA making the score 28-14 during their game at Antioch High School in Antioch, Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adams has officially set a commitment date, as the talented gunslinger will make his decision on April 11, according to Rivals. The Ducks are in need of a quarterback commit in the class of 2027, and the addition of Adams would be huge for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff.

The quarterback position is something that many other offensive recruits will pay attention to, heightening the importance of Adams' commitment decision.

This is because the quarterback is often the leader of the team, as he is the general of the offensive scheme. Getting a guy that is proven, as well as a guy that has a ton of talent, will only bring the better players in for the Ducks, which is a huge deal, because they are already in the running for some of the top recruits in the country.

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) runs with the ball during the second round Class 6A playoff game between Antioch High School and Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on November 14, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The other teams that are currently on the list for Adams include the Kentucky Wildcats, Virginia Tech Hokies, Colorado Buffaloes, Florida State Seminoles, and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. While the Oregon Ducks have an opportunity to land the commitment of the talented quarterback, they don't seem to be the favorites at this time.

The sneaky contender for the talented prospect seems to be the Kentucky Wildcats, from past conversations that Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Caleb Sisk has had, but the constant team in his recruitment this whole time has been the Colorado Buffaloes.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has been one of the better recruiting coaches in the nation when it comes to building relationships, which has been a huge deal for the recruit through his recruitment.

Clarksville's Kayden Farrow (16) tackles Antioch's Andre Adams (10) during their game at Clarksville High School Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. | Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks have been in the thick of things for many of the nation's top quarterbacks, so it comes as no shock that Oregon is a finalist for the Antioch High School star. The addition of Adams would likely mean that they wouldn't be bringing in another quarterback in most situations, but the Ducks have the chance to land the nation's top quarterback in the country. That quarterback is a five-star quarterback recruit Will Mencl from the class of 2027 out of Chandler High School.

Both quarterbacks could be long-term options for the Ducks, which means either addition would be a win in the book of their recruitment.