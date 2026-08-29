Oregon Legend Jonathan Stewart Drops Three Massive Predictions for the Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have alums energized for the 2026 team.

That includes past running back star Jonathan Stewart, who starred in Eugene from 2005 to 2007 including hitting 1,722 yards in the latter season.

But Stewart dropped three bold predictions that signals how much faith he's got in the Ducks for 2026.

Jonathan Stewart's 3 Bold Predictions

Former Ducks Jonathan Stewart, left, and LeGarrette Blount are introduced as team captains for the game against Southern California during the first quarter Nov. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stewart's Ducks start 2026 against Boise State on Sept. 5.

But he poured into the hype machine for 2026 with these bolds takes that he delivered on the social media website X, formerly Twitter, on Aug. 29.

"Oregon Ducks will win the natty this year," Stewart began, believing this team will finish the job as national champs for the first time ever.

Yet Stewart wasn't done with filling Ducks fans' plate with predictions, bringing quarterback Dante Moore into the conversation next and predicting a Heisman Trophy win.

Oregon Ducks dante moore dan lanning eugene nfl draft big ten college football playoff evan stewart dylan raiola practice nil | Oregon Ducks on SI Will Seibert

Along came two more massive takes that caught the attention of Ducks fans, plus drew nearly 80 likes in one hour on Stewart's post.

"Tight end Jamari Johnson will be a top 10 NFL Draft pick. Defense will be the biggest difference maker this season," Stewart added.

Determining if Jonathan Stewart's Picks Come True for Oregon

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5), wide receiver Malik Benson (4), defensive back Brandon Finney (4) and defensive lineman Bear Alexander (1) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Stewart likely sees the Big Ten trend benefitting Oregon here.

College football's last three national champions all representing that conference: Michigan, Ohio State and Indiana last season. Although, the latter captured its first-ever national crown in 127 seasons of playing football. Oregon has played more than 100 seasons too and has never hoisted the national championship crown. But the Ducks present a strong chance to continue the Big Ten wave that's sweeping college football at the moment.

Oregon’s Jamari Johnson, center, scores for the Combat Ducks during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stewart has seen epic quarterback play too inside Autzen Stadium and elsewhere out of the Ducks; from Justin Herbert to Bo Nix and more recently, Dillon Gabriel. But he clearly sees how impactful Moore's decision is to return. Moore is surrounded by returning speed at wide receiver in Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore. He also has both lead running backs behind him in Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill. Plus brings back Johnson as the next NFL caliber tight end post Kenyon Sadiq and Terrance Ferguson.

But lastly, Stewart probably sees how loaded the trenches are this fall in Eugene. Oregon rises as one of the few programs that lure back both edge rushers Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti, then re-adds A'Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander inside. The Ducks under coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Chris Hampton have a "pick your poison" scenario going on along the defensive line.

But Stewart's Ducks have hurdles to overcome.

Biggest Flaws Standing in Oregon's Way

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field with his team for warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard

Oregon still has brutal roads trips to scale.

One is USC, despite the fact the Ducks have claimed the last four victories in that series. Except USC enters No. 14 overall plus features its own Heisman Trophy contender at quarterback in Jayden Maiava. And he's backed by his own plethora of weapons plus experience along the defensive line.

The other is a trip to Columbus to start the November slate. Ohio State pummeled Oregon in the last meeting and brings back past Ducks tormentor Jeremiah Smith at wide receiver.

Still, count Stewart as a strong believer that there'll be a championship parade at his old college city.

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