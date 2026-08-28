Three Oregon Ducks Turn Heads in NFL Draft First Round Projection

With the college football regular season around the corner, the time has arrived for 2027 NFL Draft projections. Recently, ESPN's Jordan Reid shared his thoughts on the first round of the next NFL Draft, including some key Oregon players in his predictions.

Here is where he has three Oregon players being selected in the first round of the draft.

1. Cleveland Browns - Dante Moore, Quarterback

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during a press conference on Aug. 18, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the mock draft, there isn't much of a wait for an Oregon player to be selected, as quarterback Dante Moore is selected with the first pick of the draft, after returning to college football despite having the opportunity to be a first-round selection. Not only was he selected first, but the Cleveland Browns made a trade to move up in the draft, which resulted in the Miami Dolphins moving back.

This is a move that shouldn't be very shocking, as the Browns are in need of a true quarterback after recent battles at the position between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson with Watson winning the starting job despite the fanbase's feelings towards him.

Moore would be selected to come in as a starter, as there aren't many situations in which a quarterback is selected No. 1 to be a backup.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars - A'Mauri Washington, Defensive Lineman

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (52) reacts with fans after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the Moore selection at No. 1, the Ducks wouldn't have any of their players selected inside the top 10. Instead, the next Duck to hear his name called in the mock draft is defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington. The team that is projected to select him in this draft prediction is the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars made a move to get their franchise defensive lineman, which comes at such a key time, considering both Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton are in the final year of their contracts. This means that Washington's selection brings purpose and a great chance that he would be a starter in his first season in the league. Overall, this would be a sound move for the Florida-based franchise.

18. Denver Broncos - Jamari Johnson, Tight End

Oregon’s Jamari Johnson, center, scores for the Combat Ducks during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following Washington being selected at No. 17, the Denver Broncos would come to the podium to make their selection in the mock draft. Another Oregon tight end is expected to be drafted in the first round as this time, the selection would come as the Broncos made a move to draft Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson.

Johnson would become the second straight Oregon tight end to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, as he would follow Kenyon Sadiq, who is now with the New York Jets. As for this move for the Broncos, Evan Engram isn't likely to be on the team come next season, leaving some room for a receiving tight end. There isn't a more intriguing receiving tight end in the country than Johnson when it comes to the draft.

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