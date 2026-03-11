Oregon Ducks Losing Momentum for Four-Star Tight End Recruit

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning have once again found themselves in a recruiting battle with USC. This time, 2027 four-star tight end Charles Davis is in the middle, with both the Ducks and Trojans vying for position in the battle for his commitment. Davis, who plays high school football at Westlake Village in California is the No. 10 tight end in the 2027 cycle according to 247Sports.

As one of the top tight ends in the country for the 2027 cycle, Davis has earned official offers from multiple programs, such as Michigan, Miami, Nebraska, BYU, and USC.

Charles Davis Predicted to Join USC Trojans

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Davis has been predicted by On3's Greg Biggins to go to USC, but Biggins admits that the Trojans are not running away with the lead in the race for Davis. Davis announced on social media back in February that he has an official visit planned to Eugene and the Oregon campus on June 12.

Davis has other visits planned to programs across the country, such as Michigan, UCLA, and Cal, but as of now, the Ducks hold his final visit, which could give Lanning and his staff the upper hand in the race for Davis’ commitment.

With so many visits scheduled, a commitment anytime soon feels unlikely. However, things change fast in recruiting.

Davis recorded 30 receptions for 526 yards and 11 touchdowns in his junior season with Westlake. Like many of the other Oregon recruiting targets, Davis has a track background. Davis logged an 11.44 100-meter dash and a 22.93-second 200-meter dash.

Davis Full of Praise for Lanning and Oregon Coaching Staff

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high fives fans before a game between the Oregon Ducks and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Davis praised the Oregon Ducks in a recent conversation with Biggins.

“I’ve just been there multiple times, and it’s the same feeling every time,” Davis told On3. "It feels like it’s the place to be. But as a whole, Oregon and the coaching staff have been in heavy communication, so it feels great to have the opportunity to talk to these schools and narrow down everything.”

The Ducks and Trojans are not strangers to each other when it comes to the recruiting side of college football. The Trojans have reportedly begun to pick up steam in the race for the commitment of four-star offensive lineman and Oregon commit Drew Fielder.

Ducks may Have Star Future Tight End Already on Their Roster

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Davis would be a nice piece to add in the 2027 cycle for Oregon, the Ducks may already have their tight end of the future on the roster now. Former five-star tight end recruit Kendre Harrison will be going into his freshman season with the Ducks, and the 6-7 five-star will have the chance to see some serious playing time in 2026.

No commitment date is currently set for Davis, but it seems safe to say he will attend all his visits before committing, culminating with a trip to Eugene on June 12 that will cap off his visits for the spring.