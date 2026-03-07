USC Trojans Targeting Major Recruiting Flip of Oregon Ducks Commit

The Oregon Ducks have built a solid 2027 recruiting class so far, securing multiple commitments from some talented players.

However, one of the Ducks' top commits this cycle is being pursued by a heated Big Ten rival that will would love nothing more to win a recruiting flip over Oregon.

USC Trojans Hosting Oregon Commit for Visit

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Per USC Trojans on SI's Kendell Hollowell, Oregon four-star offensive tackle commit Drew Fielder took a visit with the USC Trojans on Friday, as it's clear that coach Lincoln Riley and staff are eyeing a potential flip.

Fielder originally committed to Oregon on Feb. 1 but it wasn't long until USC extended him an offer on Feb. 24. A quick trip to the USC campus was likely made a bit easier considering he's a product of Servite High School in Anaheim, California.

Along with Fielder, the Ducks have also secured commitments from players like four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett along with others like three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael, three-star linebacker Sam Ngata and three-star running back CaDarius McMiller.

Fielder is no doubt one of the best offensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Per 247Sports, he is the No. 10 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 9 overall player in the state of California.

Drew Fielder Has Been Offered by Multiple Elite Programs

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As a result, he's unsurprisingly received offers from some elite programs, many of which are on the West Coast.

Along with Oregon and USC, Fielder has received offers from teams like the BYU Cougars, Michigan Wolverines, Arizona Wildcats, Washington Huskies, Utah Utes, Arizona State Sun Devils, Kansas Jayhawks, Cal Golden Bears, Colorado Buffaloes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, San Diego State Aztecs, UCLA Bruins, SMU Mustangs and many more.

Expect this list to grow as the 2027 cycle continues on. After all, USC offered him a little over a week before this recent visit with the Trojans, so it certainly wouldn't be a shock if other top programs swoop in and eventually show interest in Fielder at some point down the line.

If the Ducks can prevent Fielder from flipping to USC or another top program by the end of the 2027 class, he would remain one of Oregon's top commits in the class. As of now, it's hard to argue against him being the Ducks' best current commitment, but that's likely to change with Oregon inevitably landing more elite recruits in the coming months.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The list will certainly continue to grow as the Ducks and head coach Dan Lanning stay busy on the recruiting trail this offseason.

Other notable 2027 offensive recruit that Oregon has offered but remain uncommitted include four-star quarterbacks like Will Mencl, Peter Bourque and Blake Roskopf, five-star running back David Gabriel Georges, four-star running backs Landen Williams-Callis and SaRod Baker, five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales and four-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant among many more.

On defense, some big-name offers include five-star cornerback John Meredith III, four-star linebacker Kaden Henderson, five-star edge rushers KJ Green and Zyron Forstall, four-star safety Omarii Sanders and many more.

Time will tell how things play out between Fielder and USC.