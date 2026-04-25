Oregon Fans Will Love What Bryce Boettcher Said at Autzen Moments After Getting Drafted

The Indianapolis Colts selected former Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday, only a few hours before Oregon's spring game started in Autzen Stadium.

Bryce Boettcher Attends Oregon Ducks Spring Game

Thanks to the Colts selecting Boettcher when they did, the former Oregon linebacker was easily able to make it to the spring game after celebrating his draft choice. He was interviewed by Big Ten Network's Chris Clayton while on the sidelines of Autzen Stadium, sharing his reaction to the NFL Draft.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (LB04) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Can't really put it into words, man, but it's special. I had all my family, close friends there, and yeah, special," said Boettcher.

"Obviously started in Eugene being from here, walking onto the baseball team, walking onto the football team, but you know, football's my passion, Coach Lanning and coach B Mike (Brian Michalowski), you know, be might give me a shot and my family's supporting me, so I'm just blessed I've gotten drafted by the Colts," Boettcher continued.

When Indianapolis drafted Boettcher, he became the12th linebacker taken in the draft, and he also became the fifth Oregon player taken in the NFL Draft, joining tight end Kenyon Sadiq, safety Dillon Thieneman, offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, and defensive back Jadon Canady.

During the spring game, the Las Vegas Raiders selected former Ducks receiver Malik Benson, and former Oregon offensive lineman Alex Harkey was taken by the Los Angeles Chargers in the sixth round, giving the program its sixth and seventh NFL Draft pick, respectively.

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson carries the ball during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bryce Boettcher on Oregon Ducks' Future Linebackers

While speaking to the Big Ten Network, Boettcher also opened up on some of Oregon's future linebackers in Ducks coach Dan Lanning's defense.

"It's a little bittersweet watching my guys take the field, you know, and they're gonna ball out this year, but, you know, being on the other side of it and talking to Jeff (Bassa) and Josh (Conerly) and Brady (Breeze)," said Boettcher.

"You know, that room is deep. They got a lot of guys, obviously you got Jerry Mixon and Devon Jackson coming back, they're some veterans who got a lot of minutes for us. So they're definitely gonna step up, but, look out for some young guys in the room, like, you know, D Will (Dylan Williams) and my guy Will Straton who's fellow walk-on of mine, and Gavin Nix, and, you know, Brayden Platt in the room's endless. There's a lot of new guys and a lot of talent," Boettcher continued.

As mentioned by Boettcher, Oregon's linebacker room is likely to be led by Mixon and Jackson with younger rotational guys providing depth.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) reacts with linebacker Devon Jackson (26) after a sack against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With Ducks defenders Matayo Uiagalelei, Bear Alexaner, A'Mauri Washington, and Teitum Tuioti forgoing the NFL Draft, Oregon's defense could have one of the more dominant front sevens in the Big Ten if not the nation.

Oregon's defense allowed the 24th-most rushing yards in the country last season, but the Ducks boasted the No. 4 passing defense in the nation, allowing 157.9 passing yards per game. Can Oregon's linebackers help the Ducks' rushing defense take the next step?

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