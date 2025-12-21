Oregon Fans Will Love What Dante Moore Said About Getting Injured Players Back

EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks' injuries have become a major storyline as they make a College Football Playoff push. The No. 5 Ducks advance to the Orange Bowl for the first time in program history, facing No. 4 Texas Tech on New Year’s Day in Miami, Fla.

Oregon is one on eight teams left vying for a National Championship and the health of key players is trending mostly in the positive direction. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is very pleased with what he's seeing from offensive playmakers working their way back from injury.

Oregon Ducks Receivers Come Back From Injury

Oregon's injuries includes a long list of key players, some who were able to play. Ducks wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. returned from injury and sparingly played in the 51-34 win over James Madison in the first round of the College Football Playoff. It was Moore's first game back after missing four games and Bryant Jr.'s debut after missing three games.

Moore finished with one catch for five yards but set up a key block and showed excellent physicality in the victory. Bryant Jr. did not record any stats. It's unclear if both were on a snap count. However, getting both back on the field is massive for a Ducks team about to face one of the best defenses in the country in Texas Tech.

Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Addresses Injured Players Coming Back

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore gave his insight into what it's like to get those players back on the field, highlighting the off-field improvements he's noticed.

"I just love how the fans were cheering on Evan (Stewart) when he caught his first warmup pass that he caught in a long time. I was glad to see him back as well. Yeah, Dakorien, Gary, everybody getting back, it is great to have all your weapons. But I think the best thing with them and I'll always give them the credit is when they're not on the field playing or these past couple weeks haven't been participating as much, I think they've grown so much better being vocal in the film room and in the weight room," Moore said.

"Of course Dakorien is young, but he's got a lot of experience this year. He makes sure he's pushing Cooper (Perry.) He's making sure he's talking to (Jeremiah McClellan.) Gary, of course, the old-head in the room so he just talks and just keeps preaching game to the receivers. I feel like with them two not being able to play the past couple of weeks. They've grown being more vocal to the guys," Moore continued.

The Ducks would welcome more of Moore, Bryant Jr., or Stewart back on the field against Texas Tech. Led by Chuck Bednarik Award-winning linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, the Red Raiders rank third in scoring defense, allowing just 10.9 points per game, fifth in total defense with 254.4 yards per game, and first in rushing defense, giving up only 68.5 yards per game.

Oregon's Injuries

Oregon receiver Evan Stewart and defensive back Trey McNutt did not play after being "game time decisions."

However, Stewart did receive a huge applause from Ducks fans when he caught his first pass during warmups. Stewart participated warmups in full pads but changed into street clothes and has yet to make his season debut after suffering a knee injury in June. McNutt, a former 5-star recruit, has not played all season after suffering a broken leg in August during Oregon's fall camp.

Oregon receiver Jeremiah McClellan says his shoulder feels fine after getting banged up during the game. This is great news for the Ducks as McClellan led Oregon with a career-high six receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown. A highlight was a 20-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter, marking the third score of his season and giving the Ducks an early boost in their playoff matchup. McClellan’s standout game showcased the Ducks' strength in numbers.

Ducks coach Dan Lanning briefly addressed cornerback Theran Johnson, who left the game with injury. Johnson finished with one tackle.

"I think he will be okay," Lanning said.

Oregon running back Jordon Davison was seen getting helped off the field in the fourth quarter. Lanning did not provide an update on his status but is set to talk Monday. Davison's status will be worth monitoring.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) rushes and stiff arms James Madison Dukes safety Jacob Thomas (7) during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium.

Davison led Oregon on the ground with 90 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging an impressive nine yards per attempt. His dazzled with a 23-yard rush in the first quarter, marking his sixth 20-plus yard run of the season and showcasing his explosiveness. Davison’s big-play ability gave the Ducks an early edge and kept the offense moving consistently throughout the game.

Not an awesome development. Davidson being helped all the way off the field. #goducks pic.twitter.com/Epl5uYPFDq — Cam (@CamDerbyTV) December 21, 2025

Overall, the Ducks injury news is largely positive but some question marks remain as Oregon has 10 days before facing Texas Tech.