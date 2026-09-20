Oregon Fans Will Love What Evan Stewart Said Before Big Ten Play

The No. 21 Oregon Ducks defeated Portland State 84-0 on Saturday, but wide receiver Evan Stewart still thinks there's room to grow for Oregon as the season continues. The Ducks are 2-1 after falling to Oklahoma State in week 2, but the team quickly reset the page against the Vikings with a blowout win at home under the Friday night lights.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore finished with four touchdowns and 280 yards through the air in one half against Portland State while Stewart exited the game as the Ducks' leading receiver with three receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. After the game, Stewart revealed his confidence in this Ducks team despite dealing with some adversity earlier than most expected.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) celebrates with wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) after catching a touchdown pass during the first half against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"This team overall, I think we still have a level we haven't reached," said Stewart. "I think we're determined. I think we're in good hands with good coaching, and I think the more and more we just keep pouring into it day by day, week by week, I think it's going to be something to see in November beside the end of the season, for sure."

The Ducks struggled on both sides of the ball on the road against Oklahoma State, falling to the Cowboys 39-31. The offensive line and the run game still has some questions to be answered moving forward, and the defensive line has struggled to generate game-changing pressure for having four potential NFL Draft picks starting.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and company started the year as the No. 2 team in the AP Poll and fell down to No. 21, but the Ducks can still reach the College Football Playoff.

If Oregon can reach the level that Stewart expects, a win over No. 12 USC would certainly be a big step forward for the Ducks. Stewart and company will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Trojans on Sept. 26 in what will be a high-stakes matchup for both teams. The Ducks, however, have less margin for error thanks to the Oklahoma State loss.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Everything Evan Stewart Said After Portland State

"I think it was a good bounce back game for sure, especially with what happened last week," said Stewart. "I think just building up the confidence and just getting that rhythm with this game and just catching our feet again just definitely made a difference and made an impact with all of us. Just building on top of that, going into next week, knowing that we got a big week coming. So it was pretty good."

Being Part of 84-0 Win

"Honestly, it didn't feel real at first. I've never really blown out a team that bad, honestly. I was at A&M. We won. I mean, Oregon, we won whenever I was here in 2024, but I don't think we ever did that. So, I mean, last year, whenever we beat O-State (Oklahoma State), 69-3, that was kind of like my first taste of a big blowout. But yeah, seeing 84 on that scoreboard was an eye-opener. And I know we can definitely make a big difference this year," said Stewart.

Oregon offensive lineman Ziyare Addison, left, celebrates a touchdown by Oregon wide receiver Messiah Hampton as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Messiah Hampton

"Messiah my dog. That's my little young'un. We call him young'un. Freshman getting his feet wet last week. I've really been a big supporter for Messiah. Him being from New York, too. JJ from New York, too. He say that's that 585 stuff. That's his little brother thing there. We just try to hype him up. Seeing him make plays makes us happy. You're the prince of New York, for sure," said Stewart.

On Kendre Harrison, Andrew Olesh's Growth

"Yeah, they really stepped up. I mean, when JJ was down, we told them that their numbers are going to be called and we were going to need them in the C-Gap. You know, we call them the C-Gap CEOs. So we just needed them to own the C-Gap and just do their part. And they definitely did that."

"I mean, every single day in practice, they were detailed. They came prepared. They were taking notes. And honestly, Kendre definitely took a big step, especially being a younger fella and Olesh coming from a different school and, you know, meeting our standard. He's been a good idol and a good role in there," Stewart said.

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