Updated Oregon Ducks Bowl Projection Following Shocking Loss to Oklahoma State

As the No. 21 Oregon Ducks prepare for their Week 3 home matchup at Autzen Stadium against the Portland State Vikings of the FCS on Friday night, many fans are still reacting to the team’s stunning 39-31 road loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday in Stillwater.

The Ducks are facing the consequences of Saturday’s loss to the Cowboys as they find themselves in a situation very few expected entering the 2026 college football season with national championship expectations. Oregon is now 1-1 and ranked outside the top 20 after starting the season ranked No. 2.

After the upset loss to the Cowboys, the Ducks are also projected to be outside the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket. According to ESPN's latest bowl projections by Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach following Week 2 of the college football season, the Ducks are projected to play in the Alamo Bowl.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bonagura has the Ducks playing the Kansas State Wildcats in the Alamo Bowl, while Schlabach projects that Oregon will play the Houston Cougars. While there is still so much time for the Ducks to turn around their season and improve their CFP chances, this is not the result that Oregon fans would like to happen, considering the goals that the team had entering the season with the return of quarterback Dante Moore and several other stars who opted to come back instead of going to the NFL.

Oregon Ducks Path to College Football Playoff Following Loss

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The road, however, will be difficult, considering who the Ducks lost to. Before upsetting the Ducks on Saturday, Oklahoma State hadn’t beaten an FBS opponent since Sept. 14, 2024, and was also coming off a 24-10 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. This loss could have major implications for the Ducks' chances of making the CFP, even if they lose one more game, finish at 10-2, and miss the Big Ten championship game again.

It’s how the Ducks lost to the Cowboys, however, that is also raising concerns. Entering the season expected to have one of the best defenses in college football, the Ducks gave up 554 total yards. If it weren’t for interceptions in the red zone in the first half, one of which was taken 96 yards to the house in the first half by Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson, this game could’ve been a lot worse than the final score indicates.

Oregon inside linebacker Devon Jackson scores a pick-six as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks still have several marquee matchups on their schedule against top-25 teams that will determine their path to the CFP, including the No. 12 USC Trojans (Sept. 26), No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31), and No. 19 Michigan Wolverines (Nov. 14). The matchups against the Trojans and Buckeyes will be on the road for the Ducks. Oregon will likely need to win two of these three games to earn a spot in the CFP for the third consecutive season.

That, of course, is assuming the Ducks don’t slip up in their other games, which could include trap games on the road against the Illinois Fighting Illini (Oct. 24) and Michigan State Spartans (Nov. 20).

Oregon Ducks Previous Appearances in Alamo Bowl

Dec 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oregon Ducks mascot Puddles at the 2021 Alamo Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks have appeared in the Alamo Bowl three times and are 1-2, with their lone win coming on Dec. 30, 2013, against the Texas Longhorns. Their most recent Alamo Bowl appearance came in the final year with former coach Mario Cristobal in 2021, when they lost 47-32 to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The other Alamo Bowl loss Oregon fans would like to forget came on Jan. 2, 2016, against the TCU Horned Frogs. After leading 31-0 at halftime, the Ducks collapsed in the second half, losing 47-41 in triple overtime. This loss was the beginning of the end of the Mark Helfrich era in Eugene. The following season, Oregon finished at 4-8 overall.

What to Expect From Oregon Ducks vs. Portland State Vikings

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws before the game as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When the Ducks take on the Portland State Vikings on Friday night at Autzen Stadium, expect to see a very angry Oregon team looking to play consistent football for the first time this season. The kickoff for the Ducks' Friday night game against the Portland State Vikings is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium, with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

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