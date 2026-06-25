Dante Moore Heisman Push Gives Oregon Ducks A Hidden Recruiting Advantage

The Oregon Ducks creativity is off the charts in a hard launch of quarterback Dante Moore's Heisman Trophy campaign for the 2026 season. Similar to on the football field, the Ducks are coming at it from all angles, most recently revealing a clever video, slogan, social push and custom website... to go along with massive international billboards.

However, there is a much bigger story to tell beyond the Ducks' clear marketing genius of their star quarterback who elected to return to the program instead of go to the 2026 NFL Draft, where he was projected as the No. 2 overall pick.

Oregon Ducks quarterback dante moore | Oreogn Ducks on SI Will Seibert

The Underrated Recruiting Advantage of Dante Moore's Heisman Push

The Heisman campaign for Moore is bigger than just one quarterback. It connects the current Ducks team to the past, with a potential massive impact for the future in recruiting and retention.

The past? The "Yes, there's Moore!" billboards of Oregon's current quarterback all over Japan gives a nod to the Ducks' old marketing playbook. It echoes the famous billboard in New York of former Oregon quarterback Joey Harrington, and the "Bo-Dacious" billboards for former quarterback Bo Nix. The Harrington billboard was one of the first times the Ducks stepped onto the national stage, and this Moore campaign updates it for 2026: with short-form video storytelling, a social media push and a website.

The current is obvious. Not only has Moore become the face of the Ducks football team, but he is emerging as a face of the sport. He and Texas quarterback Arch Manning are already being talked about as potential top picks of the 2027 NFL Draft, which has an unusually deep quarterbacks class.

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Manning's name and legacy make him one of the most recognizable stars of college football, while Moore is becoming "more" than just that quarterback out west, wearing the cool Nike uniforms. The Ducks are treating Moore like a centerpiece brand, which helps hype his personal brand, but also it elevates Oregon's own brand.

Now to address possibly the most important: the future. Oregon is showing every talented recruit around the country what it's like to be the face of the Ducks football program. It tells the story that not only will Oregon and coach Dan Lanning develop recruits with top coaches and facilities, contend in the Big Ten Conference and College Football Playoff, they will then market you - nationally and globally.

As a 16 or 17-year-old high school football player, that combination is highly appealing. Oregon's star treatment of Moore is a recruiting pitch for 5-star talent, without ever mentioning the word recruiting.

It could also impact Oregon’s future sooner rather than later. In the transfer portal era, retention is just as important as adding new talent. Oregon has a loaded quarterbacks room with former 5-star recruit/transfer Dylan Raiola, and another 5-star recruit coming to Eugene in quarterback Will Mencl (class of 2027.) Retaining that bluechip talent would go a long way for the future in Eugene.

oregon ducks quarterback dylan raiola | oregon ducks on si Will Seibert

The Video

"For your Heisman consideration" scrolls at the bottom of Oregon's new video of Dante Moore.

The video is circulating quickly among Ducks circles for its silly stunt of using an infomercial type format with a throwback look of mustaches and aviator sunglasses that would make anyone chuckle. Beyond the creative stunt of using “1-800-555555…” for viewers to "call" - the video also makes a bold statement that Moore is an anomaly in the current college football landscape, in which players are often at a program for only one season.

"Are you tired of saying goodbye to your favorite players? Tired of asking, will they ever come back?" the video asked. "Hi, I'm Mort Morrison, and I'm here to tell you, yes, there's more!"

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore catches a pass during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mort Morrison could be a character with a special place in Ducks lore: will students dress up as the infomercial character? Could the Duck mascot don a mustache, aviator sunglasses and voluptuous wig?

"More touchdowns, more lasers, more spirals, more wins. If you like what you saw last season, yes, there's more. More highlights, yes, more cele's (celebrations), yes, more, more, more!" said Morrison.

While the phone number - 1-800-555555555 - isn't real, the website actually is. The Ducks have dedicated a custom URL - that features the video, his personal Instagram account and a photo gallery showcasing the out-of-home campaign with Moore billboards in Shibuya/Tokyo.

Moore, Lanning, and a few other Ducks stars will be traveling to Japan to help teach the fundamentals of the sport and grow the game of American football in Japan. The Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase presented by Flight Club will be from June 25-27 and includes:

Quarterback Dante Moore

Wide receiver Evan Stewart

Wide receiver Dakorien Moore

Wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan

Tight end Jamari Johnson

Running back Jordon Davison

Running back Dierre Hill Jr.

The only Oregon quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy is Marcus Mariota in 2014, but Moore certainly has the hype building to get to New York. He's got the platform, now Moore has a chance to prove it during the 2026 football season.

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