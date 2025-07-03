Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Malik Benson: One Of College Football's Most Overlooked Players?

Oregon Ducks transfer wide receiver Malik Benson was recently listed as a one of college football's sleeper players heading into the 2025 season. Benson's value to the Ducks is higher than ever with fellow wideout Evan Stewart's patellar injury.

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Malik Benson (10) before the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks football players have made various headlines in recent seasons. Between having multiple Heisman Trophy finalists, a handful of NFL Draft picks and an abundance of All-Conference players, the Ducks have garnered plenty of recognition.

Still, there’s plenty of room for talent on the Oregon roster to be overlooked. In a list of the players on college football’s top-25 teams who could be considered sleepers, ESPN’s Paolo Uggetti named wide receiver Malik Benson as a player who could emerge for the Ducks.

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Malik Benson (10) before the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Benson transferred to Oregon after spending the 2024 season with the Florida State Seminoles. The wideout started in all 12 games for the Seminoles in 2024, being named their newcomer of the year. He ranked second on the team in receptions and receiving yards.

“It's difficult to call a four-star wide receiver a sleeper,” Uggetti said. “But given the kind of season Florida State had last year, Benson was not exactly the talk of the sport after putting up 25 catches for 311 yards and one touchdown.”

The receiver’s 2024 numbers were an improvement, however, from what he recorded when he played for the Alabama Crimson Tide the year prior. Benson notched 13 receptions for 162 yards in 14 games as a junior.

Sep 30, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Malik Benson (11) makes a move after catching a pass against Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium at Mississippi State University. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

Benson’s first two seasons were played at the junior college level. His Hutchinson Community College record of 2,152 receiving yards in two seasons showed the type of impact he can have as a central part of an offense.

“Now in Eugene, Benson has the tools to be exactly the kind of wideout that flourishes in Will Stein's offense,” Uggetti said. “With a new quarterback in  taking the reins and Evan Stewart dealing with a serious injury, I wouldn't be surprised if Benson becomes Moore's top target this coming season.”

Stewart, who’s entering his second season with the Ducks, suffered a torn patellar tendon in June. The senior was expected to be Oregon’s top receiver in 2025, but the injury could potentially keep him out 6-12 months.

Instead, Moore will need to look to other receivers to target early in the season. Five-star freshman Dakorien Moore is a highly anticipated option, while players like junior Justius Lowe return.

Benson, a 6-1, 195-pound receiver, brings speed and explosiveness to the Oregon receiver room. He’s shown flashes of his ability to get down the field with ease and be a deep threat.

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Benson told ESPN when he announced his decision to transfer that playing with the Ducks' projected starting quarterback, Dante Moore, was a factor. The pair has posted videos practicing together and strengthening the quarterback-receiver connection.

Outside of Stewart missing time due to injury, Oregon has lost big player makers in wide receiver Tez Johnson and tight end Terrance Ferguson, who were drafted into the NFL by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams, respectively.

Benson wouldn’t be the first player coach Dan Lanning gained out of the transfer portal to fill a void left by graduating players. Both Johnson and Stewart are examples of recent receivers who broke out with the Ducks later in their collegiate careers.

