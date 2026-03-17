Malik Benson Gets Candid About Oregon Ducks Wide Receivers At Pro Day

EUGENE – Scouts from 31 different NFL teams filled the Moshofsky Center on Tuesday to watch Oregon Ducks stars participate in Pro Day drills.

Malik Benson was one of two wide receivers to participate in position drills. After Benson’s Pro Day finished, he spoke to the media about Oregon’s future and reflected on his time in Eugene.

What Malik Benson Said About Oregon's Wide Receiver Future

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson speaks to reporters during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Benson transferred ahead of the 2025 season and exceeded expectations. In his lone season at Oregon, he led the team in receiving yards and led the wide receivers in touchdowns.

Despite Benson exiting the program for the next level, the Ducks’ future at the wide receiver position looks bright. They return former five-star recruit Dakorien Moore, as well as Jeremiah McClellan, Evan Stewart and more.

“The talent that's there, man. They're gonna be a mature group,” Benson said. “They got guys like J-Mac coming back, switches numbers. So, you switch that number, more confidence comes with that. But he's gonna be able to take the next step.”

“Dakorien (Moore), he's not a freshman anymore, so he’s next. And shoot, they’re getting E-Stew back,” Benson continued. “And just his journey and things that happen with him, and he's super hungry.”

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore hauls in a reception as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stewart transferred ahead of the 2024 season and thrived in the Oregon system. He decided to forgo the 2025 NFL Draft and return to Eugene for one more year, but a torn patellar injury kept him out for the entirety of 2025. Now he should finally get the opportunity to play alongside quarterback Dante Moore in 2026.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning is also set to bring in five-star Jalen Lott and former five-star Gaitlin Bair, in addition to transfer wide receiver Iverson Hooks.

“And then they got some younger guys that are coming along, but they got coach Ross (Douglas), that's gonna do a good job getting them ready to play,” Benson said. “And just organization by itself is gonna get them ready to play. And I just feel like, just as a whole team, obviously, we didn't finish the season how we wanted to finish, so it's gonna leave guys hungry, so I'm excited to see what they do.”

How Malik Benson Performed At the Ducks’ Pro Day

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson runs during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Benson and Gary Bryant Jr. were the two wide receivers at Oregon’s Pro Day. Benson already participated in the NFL Combine, so Pro Day was just another opportunity to further boost his draft stock.

The receiver ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, so he wasn’t among the players to run the 40-yard dash at Pro Day. He did engage in position drills on Tuesday, where he connected with Oregon quarterback Brock Thomas and showed off his route running.

“I'm a smaller guy, but I'm fluid in and out of my brakes. I got a lot of speed, too. So, some guys with good speed, they're not as good at going in and out of their brakes, and then just to be able to showcase my routes with Brock,” Benson said. “Shout out to Brock for just coming out here and throwing to us. But the scouts gave me some routes to run, and I felt like I did a really good job. So being able to crush it out there definitely builds some confidence.”