Notre Dame Commitment Shifts Oregon's Recruiting Focus

EUGENE, Ore. – As the 2027 recruiting cycle approaches the summer and players begin to commit, fewer recruits are available. The Oregon Ducks have been on both the winning and losing ends of recruiting announcements in the past month.

Oregon three-star wide receiver target Jackson Coleman announced his commitment on Monday, and he’ll be heading to Notre Dame.

Oregon Ducks Target Commits to Notre Dame

Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas works with players during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coleman committed to the Fighting Irish over the Ducks, the Stanford Cardinal, the Northwestern Wildcats and the California Golden Bears.

The Ducks offered Coleman back on Jan. 20. He revealed in March that he planned to visit Eugene at the beginning of June. He ultimately chose Notre Dame, saying, “Home found. Dream loading.”

Available Wide Receiver Recruits

Dakota Guerrant, Harper Woods wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite missing out on Coleman, the Ducks have a lot of available wide receiver targets. Four-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant has long been favored to go to Oregon and seems to be at the top of their recruiting board from an outside perspective.

Guerrant is listed as the No. 6 receiver in the 2027 class and the No. 46 overall recruit, per Rivals. He‘s recorded 2,854 receiving yards and 41 touchdowns on 141 receptions through three years of high school football. Guerrant is also looking at Michigan and Ohio State, but is locked in for an official visit to Eugene in the first week of June.

Also visiting Oregon that week is four-star Julius Jones. Jones is the No. 16 receiver, according to Rivals, but is favored to join Coleman at Notre Dame. Four-star receivers Blake Wong and Julian Caldwell are slated to make their Oregon official visits from June 12-14.

Wong is the No. 44 wide receiver in 2027, while Caldwell is listed as the No. 12 receiver. Caldwell is a Texas recruit who is trending toward Texas Tech and also eyeing the Longhorns. Wong is a top California receiver looking at UCLA and Ohio State.

Coach Dan Lanning and wide receivers coach Ross Douglas have stiff competition for all of their targets, but the upcoming visits provide opportunities to stick the landings and pull ahead for one or more recruits.

Oregon’s Future at Wide Receiver

Oregon’s Dakorien Moore, right, looks over his shoulder on the way to a fourth-quarter touchdown at the Oregon Spring Game in Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Veteran receivers Evan Stewart and Iverson Hooks should be out of eligibility at the end of 2026, but other key players are set to return in 2027. Former five-star Dakorien Moore will only be a sophomore in the fall, so he should be back for at least another season in 2027 as one of the leaders of the wide receiver room.

Jeremiah McClellan also comes off an impressive redshirt freshman season in 2025. He would likely be a top-two receiver if he returns for his redshirt junior season in 2027. The Ducks are incorporating freshmen Messiah Hampton and Jalen Lott this fall, as well as redshirt freshman Gaitlin Bair.

Lott and Bair both enter with big expectations as five-stars, while Hampton showed flashes in the 2026 Spring Game. If all of these players stay at Oregon past next season, the Ducks will have five solid receivers in 2027 before adding commitments.

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