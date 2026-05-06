Malik Benson Thinks Oregon Has Something College Football Rarely Sees

The Oregon Ducks receiver room would be impossible to defend if former Ducks receiver Malik Benson's prediction comes true.

Now with the Las Vegas Raiders after being selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, Benson offered a revealing look behind the scenes at the current state of Oregon’s wide receiver room during a recent interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.

Oregon Ducks receiver Malik Benson | Oregon Ducks on SI Jake Bunn

His comments painted a picture of a group that may not revolve around just one superstar. Instead, Benson sees the Ducks developing multiple elite weapons at the same time ... a rare three-headed monster.

Malik Benson Predicts Rare ‘Three-Headed Monster’

Last season, Oregon had one of the best wide receiver groups in college football, with Benson leading the team in receiving. His perspective is unique when it comes to the potential of the playmakers that quarterback Dante Moore has at his disposal.

Who does Benson think will be the next star receiver at Oregon?

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“That’s hard because they’ve got Evan (Stewart), they got Dakorien (Moore), they got J-Mac (Jeremiah McClellan), they got Gatlin (Bear), they’ve got a whole bunch of guys,” Benson said. “It’s going to be year two with Coach (Ross) Douglas, too."

"This is a bold prediction, but I don't think it's just going to be just a one-headed monster. I really think it's going to be like a three-headed monster. I feel like all three of them guys (Stewart, Moore, McClellan) are going to have 800 plus yards,” Benson continued.

That prediction alone speaks volumes about how dangerous Oregon’s offense could become this fall. Having one 800-yard receiver is impressive in college football. Having three would place Oregon in extremely rare territory nationally.

The comparison Benson indirectly created is one Oregon fans may especially appreciate. His vision for the Ducks receiver room sounds similar to the peak years of programs like Ohio State Buckeyes football, where multiple future NFL receivers overwhelmed defenses simultaneously: like the 2021 trio of Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. They combined for over 3,000 yards in one of the most prolific offensive seasons ever.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) celebrates with teammates during the second half after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Benson specifically pointed to Stewart returning with added motivation after a torn patellar tendon sidelined him in 2025. He also raved about McClellan’s reliability and continued growth.

“With (Stewart) come back from injury, he’s got a chip on his shoulder,” Benson said. “With J-Mac, we saw what J-Mac did: He probably has one of the best hands in college football and he's still getting better and better and better. He's going to go crazy.”

Benson also hinted that Dakorien Moore could be on the verge of a major leap after his freshman season.

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“And then, Dakorien, he was just a freshman, but now he's mature. He's growing into who he can be,” Benson continued. “That receiver room is going to be really scary. Honestly, it's going to be really fun to watch.”

Sounds like a mismatch nightmare for opposing defenses in the Big Ten Conference.

Oregon's Depth At Receiver

Benson's comments highlight the underrated benefit of having three receivers who could produce at major levels: depth. The Ducks were majorly shorthanded during parts of the 2025 season, including the College Football Playoff, as injuries piled up at running back and receiver.

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson runs during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Benson’s praise also reinforces Oregon’s growing reputation as one of college football’s NFL pipelines. The Ducks continue to send players to the league at a program record rate: 31 total players in four seasons under coach Dan Lanning have been drafted.

The consistency of year two with Douglas as position coach helps too. If Benson’s “three-headed monster” prediction comes close to becoming reality, the Ducks may have an offense capable of contending in the Big Ten and deep into the CFP.

Despite playing one season with the Ducks, Benson leaves behind a notable legacy at Oregon, as he had a key role in helping lead the team to their second consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2025. In his one season with the Ducks, Benson recorded 43 receptions for 719 yards and six touchdowns. He also had two 100-yard receiving games and 12 multi-reception games as a Duck.

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