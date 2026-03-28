Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti Move Into National Spotlight With New Ranking

The hype surrounding the Oregon Ducks’ 2026 season continues to grow. With standout starters returning, the Ducks face big expectations for their fall football season.

Among the returning stars is the edge rusher duo of Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti. Uiagalelei and Tuioti both had the option to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, where they likely would’ve been selected in the early rounds. They decided to stay in Eugene for a chance at winning a National Championship.

Now the defensive duo is predicted to be part of one of the nation’s best defensive line units. Both Uiagalelei and Tuioti landed in the top-10 of Pro Football Focus’ returning edge rushers.

Oregon Ducks Return Top Edge Rushers

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The Ducks were the only team with two edge rushers in PFF’s top-10. Tuioti ranked No. 5 of the list of returners, while Uiagalelei came in at No. 6.

Tuioti surpassed 80.0 PFF grades as both a run defender and a pass rusher in 2025. Uiagalelei recorded a career-high in overall PFF grade in 2025 with an 82.4 grade. The duo led the team in sacks last season, with Tuioti posting 9.5 sacks and Uiagalelei tallying six sacks. Each edge rusher forced a pair of fumbles, and Tuioti finished with 68 tackles, while Uiagalelei notched 34 tackles.

What Returning Starting Edge Rushers Means for Oregon

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) reacts after a sack against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Uiagalelei and Tuioti announced they’d be back for another season during what was a series of exciting announcements for Ducks fans. Outside of tight end Kenyon Sadiq and safety Dillon Thieneman, all other eligible returners elected to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft.

Having Uiagalelei and Tuioti back in the lineup provides the team with stability, but it also gives the defense a chance to improve from last season. Oregon does have a first-year defensive coordinator in Chris Hampton, but preparing for minimal changes in the starting lineup provides fans with optimism, given that the team made it to the College Football Playoff semifinals with this group in 2025.

The Ducks can build off an impressive defensive season with their starters having more experience and chemistry on the field. In addition to Uiagalelei and Tuioti, Oregon brings back starting defensive linemen A’Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander. The four worked well together last season, so it would make sense that they take another leap in 2026.

Oregon’s 2026 Defensive Outlook

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney (4) makes the interception in front of Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Coy Eakin (3) during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Outside of Uiagalelei Tuioti, Washington and Alexander, Oregon coach Dan Lanning is returning a handful of defensive starters. Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. is back after an impressive freshman year, as well as safety Aaron Flowers and linebacker Jerry Mixon, who return following breakout seasons in 2025.

The program lost linebacker Bryce Boettcher and cornerback Jadon Canady, who ran out of eligibility, and Thieneman is headed to the next level. Lanning brought in Minnesota transfer safety Koi Perich, who has the opportunity to fill the production left after Thieneman’s exit.

Lanning and Hampton will have to evaluate their options at the open linebacker and cornerback spots, but otherwise, they have a proven defensive unit that can reach new heights in 2026.