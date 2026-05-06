NFL Draft Big Board Rankings Favoring Two Oregon Ducks Edge Defenders

The Oregon Ducks have had 25 players selected in the past three NFL Drafts. Looking ahead to the 2027 draft, there are two current Ducks on the defensive line ranked among the best prospects in the class.

According to PFF’s 2027 big board for the 2027 NFL Draft, there are two Ducks edge defenders ranked in the top 10 at their position.

Matayo Uiagalelei

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Matayo Uiagalelei is a 6-5, 272 pound edge defender heading into his fourth season at Oregon. PFF ranks him as the No. 3 edge defender on the 2027 draft board. His overall big board ranking is No. 17.

In his three seasons at Oregon from 2023-2025, Uiagalelei has 90 total tackles, 18.5 sacks, 25.0 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, eight passes defended, and one interception. He was named First-team All-Big Ten in 2024.

Teitum Tuioti

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) reacts after a sack against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Teitum Tuioti is a 6-3, 263 pound edge defender that will be entering his fourth season at Oregon. He is ranked as the No. 8 edge defender on PFF’s 2027 big board and No. 74 overall.

Colin Simmons and Dylan Stewart highlight the 2027 EDGE class 👀 pic.twitter.com/jFJWAQgPBC — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 4, 2026

In three seasons with the Ducks from 2023-2025, Tuioti has 156 total tackles, 17.0 sacks, 27.5 tackles for loss, seven passes defended, and three forced fumbles. He was named Third-team All-Big Ten in 2025.

Other Ducks Projected as Early 2027 NFL Draft Selections

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates the Ducks' victory over James Madison at the end of the game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Uiagalelei and Tuioti are just two of many Oregon players on 2027 NFL Draft big boards. The player with the highest projection is currently quarterback Dante Moore. Moore started all 15 games for the Ducks in 2025, helping lead them to a 13-2 record and an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Moore finished the season with 3,565 passing yards and 32 total touchdowns. It was thought that Moore would end up declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, where he was projected as an early first round selection. He opted to return to Oregon for one more year to polish his skillset before going to the NFL and also have another crack at winning a national championship.

If Moore has the same type of production in 2026 that he did in 2025, it would be stunning to see him fall out of the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Outside of Moore, Uiagalelei and Tuioti, there are another couple of Ducks that could also find themselves being selected in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft. NFL Mock Draft Database has defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington and tight end Jamari Johnson ranked in the top 20 of their 2027 big board. Washington is ranked No. 19 while Johnson is ranked No. 20.

A'Mauri Washington is a 6-3, 330 pound defensive lineman heading into his fourth season with the Ducks. Washington had his most productive collegiate season in 2025, racking up 33 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

Jamari Johnson is a 6-5, 257 pound tight end entering year three in Eugene. In 2025, he had 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns.

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