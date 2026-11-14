Two Matchups That Could Decide Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines

The No. 16 Oregon Ducks received some help from the Colorado Buffaloes knocking off No. 14 Houston on Friday, putting Oregon one step closer to a potential at-large bid if the Ducks' path to the Big Ten Championship game doesn't pan out. However, none of it matters if Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks don't get past the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday.

Oregon and Michigan are set to kick off from Autzen Stadium at 12 p.m. PT, and there are two key matchups that could decide the outcome.

Oregon Ducks Cornerbacks vs. Michigan Wide Receivers

Oregon cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. | Darby Winter

Regardless of whether Michigan quarterback Tommy Carr or Bryce Underwood is in the game, forcing the Wolverines to be one-dimensional by taking away the short passing game could make life easier for the Ducks when defending the run.

Oregon boasts one of the best trio of cornerbacks in the country in Brandon Finney Jr., Ify Obidegwu, and Na'eem Offord. If the three can lock down Michigan receivers JJ Buchanan and Andrew Marsh, the Wolverines could struggle to move the ball on Saturday.

Running backs Savion Hiter and Jordan Marshall are both featured heavily in the Michigan offense, and the quarterback run is a typical part of the Wolverines' game plan. Getting pressure on the quarterback is always key, but taking away first options in the passing game could force either Carr or Underwood into mistakes on the road against Oregon.

Carr has two touchdowns compared to three interceptions on the season, and Underwood has five touchdowns and six touchdowns. Carr has been Michigan's starting quarterback for the past three games after he came off the bench midway through the season to replace Underwood. However, Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham has indicated that fans may see both quarterbacks on Saturday.

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Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) hugs quarterback Tommy Carr (14) after a play against Indiana during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Regardless, the Ducks could pick up some coverage sacks or some turnovers if Oregon's cornerbacks are able to make a difference.

Oregon Offensive Line vs. Michigan's Defensive Front

Despite a rocky start to the season, the Ducks offensive line has not allowed a sack in the past two games, Oregon's wins over Northwestern and Ohio State. Keeping quarterback Dylan Raiola's jersey clean remains a priority, and giving Raiola time to throw could also be the difference for the Oregon offense and allowing receivers to get open.

With receiver Jeremiah McClellan back on the field, the Ducks have a dangerous trio of Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore, and McClellan available at receiver with tight end Jamari Johnson also in the mix. However, Raiola can only get those playmakers the ball consistently if he has consistent protection.

Oregon offensive lineman Tommy Tofi, left, blocks Ohio State defensive end Eddrick Houston as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Wolverines' run defense ranks No. 17 nationally, allowing an average of 100 yards per game on the ground. However, Michigan's average of 2.3 sacks per game ranks No. 51 in the nation.

Raiola has lost four fumbles this season, and Oregon's 10 fumbles lost ranks No. 136 out of 138 teams. While Michigan does not have the best turnover margin thanks to the Wolverines offense, the Michigan defense has gained two fumbles and seven interceptions on the season.

If the Ducks can protect the football by protecting Raiola, Oregon increases its chances of winning.

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