Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines: Final Prediction

Oregon brings consecutive wins and a rejuvenated offense into Week 11 when the No. 16 Ducks (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) play host to the Michigan Wolverines (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) at Autzen Stadium.

Coach Dan Lanning’s squad is coming off victories over Northwestern and No. 20 Ohio State, in which the Ducks erased 14–point deficits en route to convincing wins.

Nov. 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio; Oregon Ducks defensive back Na'eem Offord and linebacker Dylan Williams celebrate against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan, conversely, has struggled mightily after beginning the year ranked No. 16 in the preseason AP poll, losing four of its last six, including 15-6 to cross-state rival Michigan State (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) on Saturday. A day later amid the fallout, Wolverine coach Kyle Whittingham replaced offensive coordinator Jason Beck with offensive line coach Jim Harding.

Despite the turmoil around Ann Arbor these days, Lanning and the Ducks know that they can ill afford to take the Wolverines lightly when the two programs kickoff at 12:30 p.m. PT in Eugene.

Oregon Ducks Offense vs. Michigan Wolverine Defense

Nov 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola drops to throw against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s revitalized offense will collide with one of the nation’s top defenses Saturday at Autzen.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola and the Ducks’ offense has produced 836 yards and nine touchdowns in the two games since replacing offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer with assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson.

Michigan counters with an elite defense that ranks No. 4 in the country in total defense (255.3 yards allowed), including No. 4 in pass defense (154.8) and No. 14 in scoring defense (16.2 points).

Oct 24, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines players run off of the field before a game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiola has thrown for 593 yards and five touchdowns during that two-game stretch, but now must do so against a defense that hasn’t allowed more than 21 points in a game this season. The junior will have wide receiver Dakorien Moore and his full receiver corps available. Moore has separated himself among the Big Ten’s best receivers, hauling in 48 catches for 601 and seven touchdowns.

Keeping the ball out of the hands of the Wolverine defense will be pivotal. Oregon has 13 turnovers (seven against UCLA), ranking them tied for No. 89 in the nation.

Oregon has struggled to sustain many long drives this year, ranking No. 110 in time of possession (28.0 minutes per game). But if the Ducks can get into the red zone, the matchup swings heavily in Oregon’s favor where the nation’s fifth-ranked red zone offense (95.1 percent) meets Michigan’s No. 132 ranked red zone defense (95.7 percent).

Oregon Ducks’ Defense vs. Michigan Wolverine’s Offense

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Oct. 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; The Oregon Ducks defense wraps up Northwestern Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan might be holding opponents to fewer than 21 points per game, but the offense has failed to click this year, mustering 19.6 points per game (No. 125 nationally).

Whittingham deemed the change in coordinators necessary after the Wolverines managed just 192 yards and six points, while allowing five sacks to Michigan State.

Quarterback Tommy Carr is reportedly set to take over under center for a Michigan team that ranks No. 125 nationally with 173.9 passing yards per game combined with quarterback Bryce Underwood. The freshman Carr has seen action in five contests this year, completing 63-of-94 of his passes for 641 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Oct 24, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tommy Carr looks for an open receiver against the Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks are coming off a dominant performance against Ohio State, in which they limited the Buckeyes to 39 yards in the second and third quarters to pull away for their second double-digit win over a ranked opponent this season. Only No. 3 Alabama (7-2, 5-2 SEC) has matched that feat.

But they will be without outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, who suffered a season-ending injury late in the Saturday contest with Ohio State. The senior finishes with 44 tackles (22 solo), a team-high nine tackles for loss and 30 passing yards on a fake punt that arguably saved the Ducks’ season against the Buckeyes.

Oregon saw a resurgence in its offense after reassigning its play-calling responsibilities and now must be wary of a Michigan team trying to capture that same spark.

Prediction and Betting Odds

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning speaks with Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham before a game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Oregon enters its showdown favored by 10.5 points over Michigan with an over/under of 38.5 points, per BetMGM, FanDuel and DraftKings.

Saturday marks the Wolverines' first visit to Autzen Stadium since 2003 and breaks the all-time series tie at three wins apiece. The story to watch, however, might be brewing on the sidelines as tensions mounted between Lanning and Whittingham earlier this week.

While both coaches respectfully praised one another, Lanning responded to Whittingham’s comments about Oregon’s over-inflated roster budget by reminding the first-year Michigan coach of the money his program has spent on disgraced fired coaches and underperforming recruits.

Prediction: Michigan keeps it close behind a newly-inspired play-calling and a weather forecast that calls for steady rain. Oregon’s momentum carries them through as the Ducks outlast the Wolverines 23-14.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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